Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec became an overnight sensation at the Paris Olympics after winning a silver medal while using barely any equipment. While most competitors turned up with a whole host of gear, including ear protectors and specialist eyewear to block vision in one eye to improve and reduce glare, Dikec couldn't have looked any more casual by contrast.

Shooting in prescription glasses and a t-shirt with his left hand buried in his pocket, the 51-year-old looked the furthest thing from an Olympic medallist as he competed in the Mixed 10 metre air pistol team event at the Games, alongside compatriot Sevval Ilayda Tarhan. However, proving that appearances can be deceiving, Dikec and his partner banked a silver medal for their country.

His laid-back approach on the Olympic stage quickly caught the attention of fans around the globe as footage of the former two-time world champion went viral. As far as Dikec is concerned, though, there is nothing outlandish about his style - it just works for him. Per the Daily Mail, the only equipment that he used during the Olympic final was a small set of yellow earplugs to help eliminate distractions.

Viral Olympic Shooter Yusuf Dikec Explains His Unique Technique

Even referees have been surprised by his approach

Speaking to Turkish media earlier this week, Dikec addressed his posture, as well as his preference to shoot with both eyes open. Most athletes prefer to keep one eye closed or obscured. Per Al Jazeera, he admitted:

"My shooting technique is one of the rare shooting techniques in the world. I shoot with both eyes open. Even the referees are surprised by this."

Upon returning to his home country, he also revealed why he shuns the wealth of gadgets that many other shooters wear during competition. He remarked:

"Since I shoot with my both eyes open, I don't find the equipment very comfortable. I believe that highlighting one's talent is essential."

Despite being among the older competitors at the Paris Olympics, Dikec insists that he still has one more Games in him and has set his sights on a gold medal in Los Angeles in 2028. ""We will get the gold medal in 2028 and then, God willing, I think it is time to let it go."

If Dikec can achieve his goal, it would be a fitting way to end a career that has previously seen him win two gold medals in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships, one gold medal in the ISSF World Cup, and five gold medals in the European Shooting Championships.