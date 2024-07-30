Highlights Swimmers at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will wear two swim caps in order to boost performance.

Material differences between the caps aid benefits, with one latex cap covered by a silicone one.

There has been a noticeable drop-off in performance at the 2024 Games because of the pool being used.

Olympic swimmers often find themselves taking the smallest steps to gain an edge - from introducing new foods to their diet to unique competition preparations, everything can make a difference. And that also extends to their equipment.

Athletes taking to the pool will often be seen sporting a set of goggles and a swim cap, two essentials for anyone competing. But what some viewers might not know is that each individual will usually wear two swim caps instead of one.

The decision to do so might only shave a few fractions of a second off a time, but, as seen by Nicolo Martinenghi's 0.02 second victory over Adam Peaty and Nic Fink in the 100m breaststroke final, it can prove vital. But why exactly does wearing two swim caps benefit swimmers?

Related Swimmer Blames Olympic Village Conditions for Missing out on Gold Ariarne Titmus has been criticised by her own coach for her negative comments about the village...

Wearing Two Swim Caps Boosts Performance

Security and drag reduction both necessary

Interestingly, there are two big benefits from wearing two caps. Aside from keeping long hair out of the face of a swimmer, it also helps provide more security to an individual's goggles. The eyewear will go over one cap, before another cap is put over the top to keep them in place.

That all helps to reduce fears that the goggles could come loose. But another benefit is that the second outer swim cap also reduces drag, helping a swimmer become that tiny bit quicker. That is because the exposed goggle straps are covered up in the water, therefore making someone more streamlined.

Additionally, the material will be slightly different for each cap, which boosts both of the benefits mentioned above. The bottom cap will often be made of latex and this will be covered by a silicone cap. Per reports, the friction against the two caps prevents each of them from coming loose. Additionally, Dave Salo, who was an assistant coach for the 2012 US Olympic Women's Team, said that the silicone cap maintains its shape better than the bottom latex cap, which consequently reduces drag.

"The outer silicone cap better maintains the shape and does not wrinkle as much, thereby causing less drag."

Although caps rarely come off, Dana Vollmer did manage to win a gold medal back in the 2012 Games in the 100m butterfly race despite one cap coming off. Emma Weber also lost her swim cap at the La Defense Arena at the 2024 Paris Olympics, only for a random individual to jump into the pool to retrieve it.

Olympic Swimmers Struggling to Break Records

Paris pool restricting performance

However, even having two swim caps might not be enough to shatter any world records at the Olympics this year, as evidenced by how slow swimmers have been so far. Martinenghi, Peaty, and Fink's breaststroke race was the slowest the race has been at any Olympics since 2004.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Two Olympic swimming records have been broken as of Tuesday 30th July. Leon Marchand swam the men's 400m individual medley in 4:02.95, breaking Michael Phelps' record of 4:03.84. And Australia's Mollie O'Callaghen swam the women's 200m freestyle final in 1:53.27, breaking Ariarne Titmus' record of 1:53.50.

The reason for that is all to do with the pool in use at Paris 2024. The depth of the pool ( 2m-15cm) is limiting every swimmer's speed as there is increased turbulence affecting swimmers on the surface. It will therefore take a much bigger effort in order to make any history in the pool this year.