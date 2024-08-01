Highlights During the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, Algerian athletes were spotted holding roses while on their boat.

They were also seen throwing said roses into the river Seine, and the reason behind that gesture has now been revealed.

The backstory is truly heartbreaking.

The Olympics is the biggest global sporting event in the world. It is a spectacular show of immense grit, talent, dedication, and hard work of thousands of world-class athletes in various sports ranging from basketball to football, rowing to table tennis, and many more. The Games take place every four years and captivate the sporting world for 15 days. This year's Olympics is being held in Paris, the capital city of France.

The opening ceremony of the Games took place on the 26th of July. It was a great, and to some degree, controversial, display of French culture and tradition. It had everything from a man painted as the Greek god of wine Dionysus to Lady Gaga performing Zizi Jeanmaire’s ‘Mon Truc en Plumes.'

Perhaps the biggest attraction of the opening ceremony was to witness the competing teams coming out on boats on the famous river Seine. The athletes on the boats held their respective country's flag and waved to the spectators who were in attendance to see the grand opening ceremony.

However, when it came to the Algerian contingent, the athletes held more than just the flag of their country. Onlookers noticed that the Algerian athletes also held roses in their hands.

Why Algerian Athletes Threw Roses Into the River

They proceeded to toss those roses in the water while chanting 'Long live Algeria' in Arabic. The reason behind this act is rather heartbreaking. It turns out that the Algerian contingent were paying tribute to a dark and sad period in their history. Approximately 120 demonstrators lost their lives in an October 1961 demonstration in favour of Algeria's independence from France, the country's colonial ruler at the time.

Police had dumped some of the crowd into the Seine and detained about 12,000 people. Kaci Yahia, an Algerian employee of the Paris sewer system, was among the dead; his body was never found. Yahia's 28-year-old grandson was watching this poignant tribute from his home and praised the athletes for their remembrance of the tragic incident.

"To make such a gesture, the day of the opening of the Olympics in Paris is a monumental homage to the victims of Oct. 17," he tweeted. "It’s a moment of immense emotion."

France President Discusses Historic Controversy

France's President Emmanuel Macron recently condemned the brutal act after years of cover-up from the French authorities. Macron "recognised the facts: that the crimes committed that night under Maurice Papon are inexcusable for the Republic," according to an accompanying statement from the Elysée as he participated in a 2021 memorial for those dead. The statement further said: "This tragedy was long hushed up, denied, or concealed."

Algeria has approximately 32 athletes participating in the Paris Olympic Games this year. The entire showpiece event will take place from the 26th of July to the 11th of August and will host around 10,500 athletes during that time in 329 events. This is the XXXIII Olympiad since its inception back in 1896. The next edition of the summer Games will take place in the city of Los Angeles in the United States of America in 2028.