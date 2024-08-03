Highlights Arsenal and Newcastle face "ongoing tension" in potential transfer talks.

According to reports, there is “ongoing tension” between Arsenal and Newcastle United behind the scenes. This relates to the Gunners' executives taking issue with state-owned clubs.

The new Premier League season will bring many battles on the pitch but before all that can begin, those who run their clubs at boardroom level will face off over transfers and other topics. Both Arsenal and the Magpies will be aiming to strengthen their squads but it appears as though tensions may prevent them from working together.

Per Miguel Delaney of the Independent, Mikel Arteta has his eye on Alexander Isak but a deal is unlikely for multiple reasons.

“Ongoing tension” Between Arsenal and Newcastle

May stop Alexander Isak transfer

Arsenal are well understood to be in the market for a striker if the right opportunity comes along. Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig was a strong target before Euro 2024 began, but on the eve of the tournament, the Slovenian forward opted to stay put, signing a new contract.

Isak is viewed by the club as a top talent and the Gunners would happily splash the cash to bring in the Swedish striker, but Newcastle have no intention of letting him go. Not only will this steadfast determination make any transfer unlikely, but there is also one other stumbling block.

As journalist Delaney revealed, there has been an "ongoing tension between the St James' Park hierarchy and Arsenal, due to the latter's attitude to state-owned clubs". He continued:

"Some executives at Arsenal have been at the forefront of moves within the Premier League to restrict the potential financial power of Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City and Saudi Arabian-owned Newcastle."

As such, there are now "colder relationships at boardroom level" between the two Premier League outfits. This is not ideal for the Gunners, who also have an interest in midfielder Bruno Guimaraes – another player Newcastle are intent on keeping.

Arsenal's top target may well have been Isak but they do not want to get into a long-running saga. Having weighed up all the potential pitfalls of attempting to get this deal done, the club now appear to be exploring other options.

Isak at Newcastle in 2023/24 Games 40 Goals 25 Assists 2 Minutes 2,973

Arsenal's heated clashes with Newcastle

Boardroom rivalry spills onto pitch

Interestingly enough, this rivalry behind the scenes at board room level may well have spilled onto the pitch. Indeed, in recent times, matches between Arsenal and Newcastle have often been heated affairs.

For instance, last season, when the Magpies beat the Gunners 1-0 at St James' Park thanks to a controversial goal from Anthony Gordon, Mikel Arteta called it a "disgrace". In the same match, there were strong cases for both Guimaraes and Kai Havertz to be sent off for reckless challenges.

The season prior, the Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw with Eddie Howe's men in a tense game which saw referee Andy Madley handed out nine yellow cards. Once again, the side from north London were on the end of some questionable calls with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville noting Newcastle were "very lucky" to not concede a penalty.

The Magpies host the Gunners on 2 November in the Premier League, before they meet again at the Emirates on 18 May. The latter meeting could be pivotal in the title rave as it occurs on the the penultimate weekend of the season.

Stats via Transfermarkt.