Highlights Breakdancing (Breaking) is the only new sport at the Paris Olympics but won't be on show in Los Angeles in 2028.

LA chose to include cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash and baseball-softball in four years' time.

Former world champion Phil Kim expressed his disappointment in LA's decision to exclude breaking.

The only new sport at the Paris Olympics will not be on show when the Games return in Los Angeles in 2028. Breaking, which is making its first Olympics appearance this summer, is the official name of breakdancing at the Games, and is a style of street dance which originated in the United States.

It was announced in 2021 that breaking would be included in the Olympics in 2024, but before the Paris Games had even got under way, it was known that the newly introduced sport would not be present in LA in four years' time.

Every host city can request the inclusion of several sports for its edition of the Games, and LA snubbed breaking, instead opting to include cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash and baseball-softball.

Former World Champion Criticises Decision

'It makes me sad'

On the face of it, the decision seems like a peculiar one given the sport originates from the US, and including it would have given the hosts a strong chance of a gold medal.

Canadian Phil Kim, a former breaking world champion, said last year that he was disappointed that the decision had been taken to exclude breaking from the 2028 Games.

"It's disappointing especially because the decision is made prior to seeing the results of breaking in Paris," Kim said. "It makes me a bit sad because I do have complete confidence that breaking will blow up in Paris and people will fall in love with it."

How Breaking Works at Paris Olympics

Scoring system explained

The Olympics website describes breaking as "an urban dance style that originated in the United States in the 1970s". It added: "With roots in hip-hop culture, breaking first took form in the lively block parties in the Bronx borough of New York, and is characterised by acrobatic movements, stylised footwork, and the key role played by the DJ and the MC (master of ceremonies) during battles.

"International competitions were first held in the 1990s, popularising the dance form both among hip-hop communities and the general public along the way."

Explaining the rules, the website says: "The breaking competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games comprises two events—one for men and one for women—where 16 B-Boys (men) and 16 B-Girls (women) will face off in spectacular solo battles. Athletes will use a combination of power moves—including windmills, the 6-step, and freezes—as they adapt their style and improvise to the beat of the DJ’s tracks in a bid to secure the judges’ votes and take home the first Olympic breaking medals."

The women's breaking event at the 2024 Paris Olympics takes place on August 9, with the men's event taking place the following day.