Highlights France are through to the Euro 2024 semi-finals after beating Portugal on penalties.

Viewers noticed that Ousmane Dembele opted to take his penalty with his weaker right foot in the shootout.

Dembele has revealed why he does this in a past interview, highlighting the power he can generate off his right boot.

France's penalty shootout victory over Portugal at Euro 2024 was not much to write home about, as many of both teams' star players failed to make an impact over the course of the 120-minute stalemate.

One of the rare bright sparks from the encounter though was PSG star Ousmane Dembele. The winger replaced Antoine Griezmann and went close with a curling effort from distance. He did make his mark on the penalty shootout, sending Diogo Costa the wrong way to give France the initiative. Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the 27-year-old opted to take the spot kick with his weaker right foot, and an interview the forward gave as a youngster explains that he does this because he believes he shoots better on that side.

The first time it was noticed that Dembele chose to take penalties with his right-foot was back in his days at Stade Rennais. When asked about it, the attacker gave a short but sweet explanation that he preferred to shoot with his weaker side, saying that he could generate more power.

The French international elaborated on this further after joining Barcelona in 2017, saying:

"I’m ambidextrous. I prefer to dribble with the left, but I "like shooting with my right foot."

Being ambidextrous means having the ability to use both the right and left hands with equal proficiency. This skill is rare and can be natural or developed through practice. More often than not, this is apparent when people are able to write or use cutlery with both hands, but in the case of Dembele, it has made him an even more unpredictable player as he has the ability to cut in on his left or dribble down the right in just as devastating a fashion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player in France's Euro 2024 squad has recorded a higher average rating than Ousmane Dembele on Sofascore (7.58).

France's Euro 2024 So Far

Didier Deschamps' men have crawled through to the semi-finals

Dembele's performance against Portugal is one of the very few highlights that the 2018 world champions have produced at Euro 2024, as they have struggled to meet expectations despite making to the final four.

So far this summer, Didier Deschamps' side have failed to score a single goal from open play. Of the three they have managed, two have been own goals via Austria's Maximilian Wober and Belgium's Jan Vertonghen. The other came from a Kylian Mbappe penalty during the 1-1 draw against Poland.

Les Bleus' captain has also been ineffective for most of the campaign, not helped by a broken nose he suffered in the opening group game. His difficulties with the injury saw him substituted against Portugal before the penalty shootout, despite it being almost certain that the 25-year-old would've been one of his country's first penalty takers.

Regardless of their disappointing display so far, the French have made it through to the semis, where they will meet Spain after Luis De La Fuente's side eliminated hosts Germany.