Every year, there are a number of NBA players whose spots on the All-Star team are locked in early on because of their dominance and consistent appearances on highlight reels. Next to those players, however, are the ones who are experiencing breakout seasons and contributing massively to their team's success.

The latter category is where Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic comes into play. Throughout his excellent 2023-24 season as a sophomore in the league, the 21-year-old forward has been averaging 22.9 points on 45.4 percent shooting from the field and 36.1 percent from deep, 7.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists, all of them being career highs.

While stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler have stronger chances to get the All-Star nods in the next few weeks, Banchero has a strong case to be considered among the Eastern Conference's elite players in the frontcourt.

Banchero has helped Orlando become great on defense

Ranked 5th in defensive rating (111.2) and 7th in opponents' points allowed per game (111.6)

Defense, which was a concern regarding Banchero's play when he first entered the league, hasn't been a weakness in his game so far. If anything, he has gotten better this year. His six-foot-10, 250-pound frame grants him the versatility to defend anyone on the court, even the league's best, as he applies a lot of pressure and persistence to disrupt the rhythm of his opponent.

Banchero is aggressive in the way he challenges his opponents' shots, regardless of whether it's from inside or outside the three-point line. Even though he may not have the best defensive rating on the team at 112.8, it only tells part of the story of how much improved he has become on that side of the ball.

Paolo Banchero – 2023-24 Defensive Stats 2022-23 2023-24 Defense Category Defended FGA Defended FG % Defended FGA Defended FG % Overall 13.3 47.3 14.1 45.2 3 Pointers 5.0 33.9 5.4 31.8 2 Pointers 8.3 55.5 8.7 53.6 Less Than 6 Feet 5.5 61.0 6.1 58.2 Less Than 10 Feet 6.5 58.5 7.2 56.3 Greater Than 15 Feet 5.8 35.1 5.9 30.7

Banchero's size and frame allow him to guard the taller opponents on the court, though he is more than willing to contest shots at the perimeter. His efforts have shown in the results, as opposing players are shooting over two percent less efficiently this season compared to last, especially when they attempt a shot greater than 15 feet.

The 21-year-old also brings a playmaking ability on that side of the ball for the Magic. With his physical tools, IQ and skillset, he’s netting 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game and ranks third in the league in contested three-pointers per game (3.6).

Oftentimes, he creates live-ball turnovers that lead to easy buckets on the transition or fastbreak for his teammates or himself. He currently scores 3.1 fast-break points and 3.7 points off opponents' turnovers per game, showing he's capable of starting a run all by himself. As he gets older and more mature, he could find himself in the NBA All-Defensive Teams.

Banchero has improved his shot accuracy

Increased field goal percentage from 42.7 to 45.4

Banchero impressed many by dropping 20 points a night as a rookie. What he needed to work on, however, was his overall shooting, as he only converted 42.7 percent of his shots and 29.8 percent of his attempts from downtown.

Understanding this has to be improved if he is going to be a cornerstone piece of the Magic moving forward, Banchero has done significantly well with this objective. When looking at his hot zones for the 2023-24 campaign, it's apparent that he can now shoot from anywhere on the court at a more consistent level.

Paolo Banchero – Year-to-Year Shot Distribution 2022-23 2023-24 Shot Area Field Goals Attempted Field Goal % Field Goals Attempted Field Goal % Restricted Area 350 62.0 210 61.0 In the Paint (Non-RA) 250 35.2 182 40.1 Mid-Range 237 37.6 150 40.0 Above the Break 3 248 29.4 146 37.0

With his size and strength, Banchero would prefer to go for buckets in the paint as he embraces the idea of absorbing contact from his opponents. His physicality allows him to make several trips to the free throw line each game, thanks to his ability to draw 5.0 personal fouls per game, leading to 7.4 free throw attempts nightly. He isn't the best free throw shooter (69.9 percent), but he's somewhat competent.

This season has shown that he can knock down three-pointers when needed, finding the areas near the center of the court to be his sweet spots at the perimeter. His shooting is still average at best, evidenced by his standard mid-range and three-point shooting percentages, but he's still young and learning to shoot better likely won't be an upward-hill battle.

Banchero will continue getting better in that aspect of his game while continuing to develop chemistry with his teammates. His ability to bulldoze opponents inside as well as firing away from beyond the arc grants him the privilege of being Orlando's best scoring option, presenting themselves as a team that understands how to use their best young talents.

Banchero makes the Magic a playoff contender

On pace for 44 wins

The Magic showed a lot of promise with a 34-48 display throughout Banchero's rookie year, a 12-win improvement from the 2021-22 campaign. Things looked up for them at the time, and they still do right now.

Orlando has a 21-18 record as of the time of writing, which puts them in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference, good to be in the Play-In Tournament. They are only two games behind the New York Knicks, who currently hold the sixth seed and four behind the Philadelphia 76ers who hold a 24-13 record.

Opposing teams outscore the Magic by 1.1 points when Banchero's on the floor, which improves to two points in the positive when he gets to rest on the bench. The stat is rather misleading, with Orlando only having a winning margin of 0.9 points, meaning they have been in plenty of close games in Banchero's presence. As mentioned earlier, their defense is their best area as the offense is a work in progress.

Orlando Magic – Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021-22 (Before Banchero) 2022-23 2023-24 Categories Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Points Per Game 104.2 29th 111.4 26th 112.5 24th Points Allowed Per Game 112.2 20th 114.0 15th 111.6 7th Offensive Rating 104.5 30th 111.6 26th 112.2 24th Defensive Rating 112.5 17th 114.2 16th 111.2 5th

After a pair of first-round exits in 2019 and 2020, the Magic knew their core of Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, and Evan Fournier had reached its ceiling and that it was time to move on. Rebuilding was the best course of action, adding talented prospects before finally landing Banchero with the first pick of the 2022 Draft. Safe to say he hasn't disappointed them, as he might as well be speeding up the process considering how much better the team is thanks to him.

Banchero does face a challenging path to make the All-Star roster for the Eastern Conference. The competition is elite with the aforementioned frontcourt stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler posing enormous hurdles. Despite this, the Magic's success with him gives him a noteworthy advantage. He's been a key player in the team's wins and has proven that they wouldn't be nearly as successful without him.

Banchero has shown that he is just getting started as one of the newest faces in the league, and has placed the Magic back into the conversation of being a potential underdog in the postseason. He might miss the cut by a slim margin, but he is proving that his rise as a young star in the league should be the leading factor in securing his spot in the February festivities.