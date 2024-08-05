Highlights Luana Alonso has been kicked out of Paris 2024 Olympics for inappropriate behavior by the Paraguay team.

Alonso's retirement decision predates Olympic controversy, despite popular belief.

It follows more controversy surrounding the Olympic Village and it's strict measures.

Swimming star Luana Alonso has been booted out of the Paris 2024 Olympics for sneaking out of the tournament to Disneyland during her stay in the French capital.

The Paraguayan's participation at the Paris 2024 Games came to an abrupt end after she failed to progress past the women's 100m butterfly heats, finishing sixth. But whilst she had planned to stay in the Olympic Village until the event's mid-August culmination, furious team bosses have ordered for her to be sent home early after 'inappropriate actions.'

According to local media reports, Alonso spent a night out in Paris and went to Disneyland rather than staying to support teammates, which only further defiles her Olympic adventure after the 20-year-old sensationally announced her retirement from swimming to her 500,000 Instagram followers.

Why Paraguay Have Kicked Luana Alonso Out of Olympic Village

She was creating an 'inappropriate environment'

A statement from Paraguayan Olympic Committee boss, Larissa Schaerer, read: "Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay.

"We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes' Village."

Alonso, 20, has yet to state her departure from the Athletes' Village. However, her Instagram story suggests she has since jetted back to the United States where she attends school after posting a short video on social media showing her driving towards a border control crossing.

She called time on her career after missing out on qualification for the semi-final by a mere 0.24 seconds. The Paraguayan previously made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games four-years previous and is amongst the youngest competitors to retire at the age of just 20.

This also comes after another Olympian, Ana Carolina Vieira, 22, was kicked off the Brazilian team after reportedly sneaking out at night from the athletes' village with her boyfriend.

Related Why Brazilian Swimmer Has Been Sent Home From 2024 Olympics The incident came after the swimmer's country crashed out of the 4X100m freestyle relay.

Alonso's Retirement

It was a decision made a long time ago

Alonso was congratulated by many on social media after the news of retirement, but clarified that she had made the decision a long time ago in an interview with Claro Sports, contrary to popular belief that the punishment has forced her into an untimely departure from the sport she has been involved in for over 18 years. She said:

"People, my decision was made a long time ago! It wasn't because of the games! So nothing, I just have to thank everyone who always supported me. "It didn’t happen the way I wanted it to. I sincerely apologise to Paraguay, but I did what I could, despite several things that happened to me before. So, I’m happy and also to retire here with a full stadium and finally have the Olympic Games."

The 20-year-old also appeared at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary and at the South American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay, and also swims for the Dallas Mustangs.