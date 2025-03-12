Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was left perplexed after Arne Slot's side found themselves on the wrong end of two key decisions before their penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night. With the aggregate score locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes at Anfield, Achraf Hakimi seemingly won the coin toss, ensuring the penalties would be taken at the Anfield Road End, right in front of where the traveling French supporters were housed.

But interestingly, PSG then stepped up to take the first penalty of the shootout, which was successfully converted by Vitinha. Speaking about that, Carragher said (see the full interview below):

"One thing I couldn’t work out with the penalties was, obviously there was a coin toss with Virgil van Dijk [and PSG’s captain]. PSG must’ve won it to take it to the other end [away from the Kop] but then also took the first penalty. So I wasn’t quite sure what happened there. Normally, you only get one advantage and the other team gets the first penalty… but PSG deserved to go through.”

While Carragher was confused about Liverpool’s double disadvantage against PSG, he was soon offered clarification by former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg, who explained why the Reds were unfortunately given an uphill battle ahead of the lottery of a shootout that saw Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones' attempts saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Why PSG Chose Who Took the First Penalty and at Which End

Achraf Hakimi gave his team a massive advantage

Speaking on commentary, Clattenberg said: “I think Liverpool would love it at the Kop, of course, but it’s down to the referee.

“It’s the referee’s call on which side it is on the coin. It will be one side for one side of the coin and the other side of the pitch for the other side of the coin. Then the captains will decide and if he’s the lucky one, he’ll decide either to take the first or second penalty. But it’s the referee’s call on the first coin toss at which end it will be.”

The law that meant there was only one coin toss to avoid double advantage was changed in 2016, as outlined by the Athletic. So, in essence, it appears Carragher is not up-to-date with the most recent rule changes. PSG fans also certainly made the most of this newfound benefit as one supporter could be heard using a megaphone to distract the home side.

PSG will now face the winner of Aston Villa vs Club Brugge in the Champions League quarter-final. Despite finishing top of the initial league phase, the Reds slumped out of the competition at the first time of asking in the knockout rounds, but their position in the Premier League title race, alongside the fact they are through to the League Cup final, means Arne Slot's men shouldn't feel too disheartened against a well-oiled Enrique side.