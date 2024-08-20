The WWE in its glory is known for its guest appearances and prominent staple names throughout the years. Pat McAfee, a loved personality and favourite among wrestling fans, is one of said figures, but sadly, he will be putting down his microphone for the time being after his final commentary appearance for a while on last night’s Monday Night Raw.

The former NFL punter announced on his social media that Monday’s show would be his last appearance “for a while.”

“I’m very bummed out that tonight will be my last trip to that wonderful WWE family for a while,” he said in a video on his Instagram story. “Football season is starting, which is awesome, but the WWE family is where I’m supposed to be, and I know that, and I hope they do too. Alright, let’s have a day,” he added, hinting at what his next moves would be.

Pat McAfee & Michael Cole Address His Departure on Raw

Talking with co-host Michael Cole on last night’s Monday Night Raw, it was confirmed that McAfee is taking a step back from WWE for a few months as he joins ESPN GameDay’s coverage for the college football season.

“This is a place where I feel like I’m at home and this is my family,” McAfee said last night on Raw. “I’m so lucky that I get to do this, and I’ll see you in a few months. College GameDay is going to be phenomenal, but what I feel when I’m with this WWE family is something I’ve been yearning for my entire life.”

Cole revealed McAfee will be returning to WWE in January 2025, where the Raw event is making its historic debut on Netflix.

McAfee has worked for ESPN’s GameDay in the past and this year’s return overturns speculation that he wasn’t signing a contract to add to his list of appearances. In previous years, College GameDay shows featuring McAfee were the most-watched in the show’s history, which saw around 2.1 million watchers in 2022 and two million in 2023.

Swapping the ring for the field, McAfee will be joining GameDay from the studio in Dublin, Ireland, for Week 0, where the season begins this weekend on the 24th of August - the first time the show will be filmed overseas. Joining him will be long-standing host Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Lee Corso.

Michael Cole is also leaving Raw to go to SmackDown

While returning to his work in American football, the WWE will see a shuffle in their broadcast teams. Joe Tessitore, ESPN’s play-by-play broadcaster, will be joining as a commentator, and Cole will be moving over to Friday Night SmackDown during McAfee’s four-month hiatus. Their commentary partners are yet to be released, yet some suspect Wade Barrett and Corey Graves could make appearances.

After last night’s Raw, McAfee took to X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “Thank you to everybody at WWE, and I’m so lucky that I get to do this. I’m living the dumbest life of ALL TIME, and I’m gonna miss you Michael Cole.”