The 2024 NFL Draft was the first draft to see six quarterbacks taken in the first round since the famous class of 1983, and the first to see six taken in the first 12 picks.

The talent of several of the quarterbacks was evident, and Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye were all expected to be drafted within the first three picks, though few expected Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix to be taken so highly.

2024 Quarterback Rookie Class Round Pick Number Quarterback Team 1 1 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears 1 2 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 1 3 Drake Maye New England Patriots 1 8 Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons 1 10 J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings 1 12 Bo Nix Denver Broncos 5 150 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints 5 171 Jordan Travis New York Jets 6 193 Joe Milton New England Patriots 6 218 Devin Leary Baltimore Ravens 7 245 Michael Pratt Green Bay Packers

With so many quarterbacks taken in quick succession, it's inevitable that their careers will be consistently compared to each other. Most would consider Williams to be the best talent in the class, and he's by far the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

However, predicting how good rookie quarterbacks are going to be is notoriously tricky. According to ESPN, from 2000 to 2019, only 46% of first round quarterbacks were a "hit", meaning they signed a second contract with the team that drafted them.

Rookie quarterbacks defy expectations all the time, whether that be in the mold of last year's second pick C.J. Stroud, who led the Houston Texans to the playoffs and is a potential MVP candidate for the 2024 season, or of last year's first overall pick Bryce Young, who was statistically one of the worst quarterbacks in the league, although he was dropped into a terrible situation by the Carolina Panthers.

It's highly conceivable that, despite the buzz around Williams, one of the other first-round quarterbacks ends up having a better career than him. Here, we argue that Maye has a higher ceiling than Williams, and is going to be put into a position to succeed by the New England Patriots.

Drake Maye's Scouting Report

The 21-year-old offers shades of Justin Herbert

Drake Maye has everything a team looks for in a franchise quarterback. He has the arm talent to make every throw, he's tall, and he's capable of making plays with his feet.

He regularly makes off-platform throws that only quarterbacks like Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, or Josh Allen have the arm talent to complete, and he has the mindset of a playmaker. He's always looking for chunk plays, occasionally to his team's detriment.

Drake Maye 2023 Stats Category Maye Passing Yards/Game 301.7 Completion % 63.3% TDs 24 INTs 9 Rushing Yards/Game 37.4 Rushing TDs 9 Pass Efficiency Rating 149

While he had a very low turnover-worthy play percentage, at 1.9%, his tendency to want to push the ball downfield meant he often took sacks he shouldn't have. He has a relatively high pressure-to-sack ratio of 19.5%, and that's often a stat that translates to the NFL.

If a quarterback takes a lot of sacks at the NFL level, he often takes a lot of sacks in college too. He also needs to learn when to give up on a play, and he too often tries to force things that aren't there.

However, it's important to note he's still a very capable quarterback under pressure. He's shown that he can play within the rhythm of an offense and that he doesn't always seek out the big play. When he does, though, he's often successful, recording the second most big-time throws in FBS football last season with 34, and recording a 7.5% big time throw rate.

Maye is also a very capable scrambler, a tool he'll be able to use to extend plays and avoid pressure at the next level. He could also be used on designed runs, and he has the mobility to keep NFL defenses honest.

While Maye has some deficiencies in his game that need to be ironed out, he's still very young and very coachable. He only started for two seasons at North Carolina, and he'll be surrounded by plenty of experienced offensive staff at the Patriots, as well as grizzled veteran Jacoby Brissett. His weaknesses are easily rectifiable, and he has tools that can't be coached.

Maye Will Be Set Up for Success When He Starts

Patriots can use their cap space in 2025 to surround Maye with talent

The Patriots are projected to have one of the worst offenses in the league this season, but Maye likely won't be starting for most of the campaign.

Journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett was signed in the offseason, and is currently expected to start Week 1 for the Patriots. This was a shrewd move by new general manager Eliot Wolf for several reasons.

The Patriots seriously lack talent on offense outside the quarterback position. Projected WR1 Kendrick Bourne has never had more than 800 receiving yards in a season before, while the more proven JuJu Smith-Schuster only recorded 260 receiving yards in 11 games last year.

The Patriots lack a consistent receiving threat, and sought to add one in the offseason through their failed pursuit of Calvin Ridley. It's been demonstrated time and time again that star receivers take a lot of the burden off of young quarterbacks, and starting Drake Maye without one would harm his development.

Being forced to start in an environment like that could ruin Maye’s confidence and lead to bad habits forming, as they did with their last project, first-rounder Mac Jones. It also ensures he avoids any injuries that could be incurred by all the sacks he’d end up taking.

There are plenty of examples of quarterbacks being thrust into tough situations and having their careers ruined by it. Players like Bryce Young, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, and Sam Darnold were all negatively impacted by either having no weapons to throw to, a leaky offensive line, or both.

Rather than putting pressure on Maye to have to play winning football while also improving as a player, he can solely focus on ironing out the weaknesses in his game. There are plenty of examples of elite quarterbacks who sat for at least one year before starting, including Mahomes, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers, and, more recently, Jordan Love.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Patriots currently have the most projected cap space in 2025, with $119 million available. They only have five players signed through 2025 on more than $10 million a year.

Moreover, when Maye is ready to start in 2025, he'll be surrounded by talent. The Patriots will have a lot more cap space to sign talented starters at wide receiver or offensive tackle. There are several disgruntled wide receivers looking for big contracts, such as Brandon Aiyuk or Tee Higgins, who the Patriots could sign next offseason to be Maye's number one receiver.

Williams, Daniels, McCarthy, and Nix are all projected to start and are under a lot more pressure than Maye will be. While Penix Jr. is also projected to sit, it's unclear how many years he'll have to wait behind Kirk Cousins.

The Patriots' careful planning around Maye ensures he'll be in the best possible situation to start in 2025, and unlike this season, he'll likely be playing on an offense full of talent.

Drake Maye's Outlook for the Future

Maye could be a 10-year starter for the Patriots

Maye has all the tools to be an elite quarterback at the NFL level, and the Patriots have set him up to succeed when he does eventually start in 2025.

He could very easily follow the career trajectory of a quarterback like Herbert or Allen, and it's conceivable that he could be a top-ten quarterback within the next few years.

The only QB who's been comparably set up for success is Williams, and given that Williams was the consensus number one pick, it seems most would assume that he'll have a better career than Maye.

However, he's going to be under immense pressure to succeed early for the Bears, while spearheading a roster that won seven games last year. The Bears did add some very useful starters over the offseason, but there are some question marks along both lines of scrimmage and Williams will be shouldering a lot of the offensive load early on.

There are also concerns about the Bears coaching staff. Matt Eberflus was on the hot seat for most of last season for failing to get the best out of Justin Fields, while new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has never constructed an offense around a rookie, instead working with veterans Russell Wilson and Geno Smith in Seattle.

While the Bears roster is stronger than the Jaguars team Trevor Lawrence joined, it's very conceivable that Williams follows a similar career arc as the 2021 first overall pick. While Lawrence has been good, he's certainly not lived up to the expectations draft analysts had for him, and there are several similarities.

Both were hailed as the next great quarterback hope, and both joined teams that desperately needed to turn around years of losing. They also joined teams without elite head coaches, although Urban Meyer was far more of an obvious liability than Eberflus.

Williams will likely succeed at the NFL level, but there have been plenty of widely heralded quarterbacks who have come into the league and struggled to turn around the fortunes of losing franchises. Sitting a talented but flawed rookie for a year before starting them is a strategy that has produced several elite quarterbacks, and Maye is going to be the next one up.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.