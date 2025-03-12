A storm is brewing between CM Punk and Roman Reigns, with Paul Heyman stuck in the middle of it. The WWE Hall of Famer has played crucial roles in both stars' hugely successful careers and become a friend of the pair away from the squared circle.

Heyman has been Reigns 'Wiseman' since the summer of 2020 when the Tribal Chief character debuted, and he's been a vital member of The Bloodline story. He often serves as the former Undisputed WWE Champion's mouthpiece, ensuring his client stays on top of WWE by dealing with the business side of the OTC's career.

That might be all about to change on the Road to WrestleMania 41 as Reigns looks set to be embroiled in a war with Punk. He returned on RAW (March 10) to get revenge over Seth Rollins following their Royal Rumble run-in, but his attention turned to the Second City Saint once the Visionary was dealt with.

Heyman was seen helping Punk to his feet after enduring a Steel Cage Match against Rollins that Reigns cost him. His Tribal Chief wasn't impressed, attacking the Voice of the Voiceless to send a message that his Wiseman wasn't going anywhere. Or is he?

CM Punk's History With Heyman Spells Trouble For Reigns

Heyman oversaw Punk's development in WWE

The younger generation of WWE fans know Heyman from his time working with Reigns, and many would envision he is closer to the OTC. He was given the honour of inducting his Special Counsel into the WWE Hall of Fame last year while Punk sat in the front row alongside his kids.

Heyman and Punk's friendship goes back to 2005, when the Chicago-born star first joined the company and started in their developmental territory, OVW. The 59-year-old mentored Punk and soon pushed for him to be the leading star in ECW after WWE had purchased his promotion and made it their third brand.

Punk became ECW Champion during Heyman's brief spell running WWE's brand, and he vouched for him to become a main-eventer on the main roster. He was handed several trials and tribulations trying to become the megastar Heyman believed he was but reached world title level on several occasions before aligning with his mentor during his most successful period.

The 46-year-old held the WWE Championship for 434 days from 2011 to 2013 and portrayed a villainous character managed by Heyman. There are huge similarities between the on-screen relationship they held and the one Reigns shares with him in today's WWE.

Heyman may now have to decide which of the duo he sides with for their likely triple-threat match at WrestleMania with Rollins. His long-storied history with Punk could pay dividends and mean the Wiseman leaves his Tribal Chief for the Best in the World.

Reigns Hasn't Always Been There For Heyman

The Wiseman was left alone during Solo Sikoa's Bloodline takeover