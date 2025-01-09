It's no secret that Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United was a major disappointment. Having left the club for free as a youngster, he returned to Old Trafford from Juventus as one of the most expensive Premier League signings ever – costing £90m in 2016 (a world record transfer fee at the time).

Although his undoubted quality occasionally flickered, his move to Manchester was ultimately a let-down with the Frenchman viewed as one of the most frustrating players the English top-flight has ever seen – unable to consistently show his best. His performances were a huge topic of debate during his six-year return spell with the Red Devils.

Even today, fans, pundits and teammates alike are still wondering how a player of such obvious quality – a Golden Boy and World Cup winner, no less – struggled so much. Former France and Juventus teammate Kingsley Coman has even weighed in on the debate.

Kingsley Coman On Pogba's Man Utd Struggles

"I really don't think it was his fault"

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast (via Goal), the current Bayern Munich star explained why he felt things went wrong for Pogba at Man United. Coman explained that 'too much' was asked of the midfielder, saying:

“I was sad about his time at Man United because I also felt like Man U was asking him to do too much. You know when I think also his time his start to decline a bit. I think he was still as good but people ask him to score while he's a midfield player. To do assist, to do everything. I think at one point he was even like the best goal scorer and assist man. "This is not what you ask of a midfield player and when they ask you so much and that you can't do your regular game. When you're in the middle and you just give the ball to the people then you always need to do crazy things and even though he was the best you cannot play crazy and score.”

Coman would go on to note that he didn't feel as though Pogba was to blame. He continued, explaining:

“I think this is what this was and I really don't think it was his fault. Obviously then maybe after he could have done something but I was really like when you ask him too much then was like you don't ask him what you will ask from any other midfielder in the world. So then you need to play and then you lose more ball because you need to do more….because they're expecting you to do so much. It's impossible… the regular game where you just take the ball and give it to the guy that will make the difference. They were like Pogba was not good today, didn't do anything.”

Pogba Explained His Time at Man Utd

"Hard to be consistent" with so many changes

Pogba played 41 times with Coman for both France and Juventus. Most notably, the two men won Serie A and the Coppa Italia together in 2014/15. Across their entire time spent on the pitch at the same time for club and country, they managed a total of 1,483 minutes and averaged an impressive 2.02 points per game. Pogba would head to Man United in 2016, while Coman had left the summer prior – joining Bayern initially on loan before later making the move permanent.

Speaking about what went wrong for him at Old Trafford, the French midfielder suggested that he didn't really ever have a settled role at Man United. Somewhat mimicking Coman's point about being asked to do too much, Pogba explained in 2022:

"It's simple with France, I play and I play in my position - I know my role and I feel the confidence of the coach and the players. It's normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it's hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners."

Of course, Pogba isn't the only big name to struggle with the Red Devils in recent years. In fact, in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, a great number of high-profile arrivals have flopped. Names like Antony (£86m), Harry Maguire (£80m), and Jadon Sancho (£73m), all spring to mind on that front.

