Pedro Porro's decision not to celebrate his goal during Tottenham Hotspur's win against Manchester City on Saturday night has raised a few eyebrows, but fans think they know why now.

Things went from bad to worse for Pep Guardiola's men as their run of successive defeats extended to five in a row following a 4-0 thumping off of Spurs. A brace from birthday boy James Maddison in the first half got Ange Postecoglou's men off to a fine start, before goals in the second half from Porro and Brennan Johnson rounded things off nicely.

The result was a massive one for Spurs after they were dealt a shocking defeat at the hands of Ipswich Town last time out. It clearly meant a lot to the players. Interestingly, though, Porro noticeably didn't celebrate following his strike early in the second half and fans now think they know why.

Porro Has Ties to City

He spent three years with the club

It's become a common occurrence for players to refuse to celebrate when they've scored against their former teams. Whether it's a case of happy memories or sheer respect, more and more footballers hold back after hitting the back of the net against their ex-club. Porro was no different. The full-back spent three years at City between 2019-2022. They were the side that first brought him to England and he clearly remembers that.

Some fans might not have been aware that he ever played for City and that's fair because in truth, he didn't actually PLAY for City. Following his move to the Etihad in 2019, Porro was quickly loaned out to Real Valladolid for a season. He then spent two years on loan at Sporting CP before the Portuguese club exercised an option in the deal to sign him permanently. He then joined Tottenham and has become one of the best right-backs in the Premier League.

Porro left City after three years having never actually played a game of football for the club. He spent a very limited amount of time at the Etihad too, but still didn't want to celebrate his goal against them on Saturday. Fans have had plenty to say about that.

Fans React to Porro's Decision Not to Celebrate

They voiced their opinions on social media

Fans usually appreciate a show of class from players who refuse to celebrate against a former team that gave them so much. Porro's decision not to has been met with a very different reaction, however, considering how loose his ties to City are and the lack of time he actually spent with them.

One supporter took to X (Twitter) and called his actions 'ridiculous' saying: "Porro refusing to celebrate his goal against a former club he made zero appearances for is ridiculous," while another couldn't quite believe it and posted: "Still wondering why Pedro Porro didn't initially celebrate his goal yesterday. Like, surely not because he was a City player for two minutes, right?"

A third fan thought Porro should have gone in the opposite direction considering how he was treated by City, posting: "Porro holding his hand up after scoring. He never played a single second for them and they basically told him he ain’t good enough to be given a chance. Should have been a shirt off knee slide in front of the home bench."

A couple more fans couldn't wrap their heads around his decision not to celebrate considering he never played a game for Guardiola's side with one saying: "Did Pedro Porro just not celebrate a goal against a side he never actually played for?" and another posting: "Respect celebration from Porro, he made a groundbreaking 0 appearances for Man City."

He never played a single game for City during his three-year spell with the reigning Premier League champions, but clearly has fond memories of his time with the team.