Highlights Pele was heralded as 'the King' for much of his life during and after football.

The title 'King' was bestowed on Pele after his outstanding performance in the 1958 World Cup.

Pele's legacy extends beyond his achievements, with legends like Ronaldo, Platini, and Cantona praising his unique talent.

"The greatest player in history was [Alfredo] Di Stefano. I refuse to classify Pele as a player. He was above that." That quote comes from Fernc Puskas, and sums up exactly how a Brazilian superstar was idolised even by some of his peers. What the former Santos legend achieved in his career is unparalleled.

From bursting onto the international scene as a 17-year-old, helping his side win a maiden World Cup, the mythical nature that surrounded this man only grew. By the time he tragically passed away in 2022, his status as the King of football was already long cemented. But how did it come to be that Pele earned this moniker, and what did he do to keep it from being a teenager, all the way until the very end of his life?

World Cup Heroics

Pele guided Brazil to the 1958 World Cup

Long before he would go on to become one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Pele was first given the title of king during his breakout summer in 1958. With the World Cup taking place in Sweden, the hosts came up against Seleção Canarinho in the semi-finals.

At this point, teams had only seen a glimpse of what Pele could do. After not featuring on the opening two games, the teenage sensation had scored once in the following couple of games leading into the last four. When it mattered most though, the forward put on the display of his life.

Les Bleus were left shellshocked as Pele singlehandedly tore them apart. A hat-trick and a further assist later, the teenager led his nation to a remarkable 5-2 victory. As a final match-up against hosts Sweden awaited him, fans and journalists alike could not stop waxing lyrical about what they had just witnessed.

Against the Swedes, the iconic figure scored twice more as Brazil won by the exact same scoreline as they did in the game prior, handing them the Jules Rimet trophy for the very first time. Following that, the 484th edition of Paris Match magazine was released, which included a spread dedicated to la Brasilia's success and their starboy. Within it, the youngster was dubbed 'Pele, roi du Bresil.' It's English translation? 'Pele, king of Brazil.'

Having just produced the greatest international tournament debut in history, the crown was firmly placed on Pele's head. As the rest of his career showed, it was no added weight to his shoulders.

Pele's Sensational Career with Brazil

The forward played 92 times for his country

Pele continued his incredible international form heading into the next World Cup in 1962. Going into the tournament, Brazil were aiming to achieve something that had only been done once previously. Win consecutive competitions. His form going into that summer was incredible, scoring seven goals and five assists in the friendlies leading up to the opener. In said game against Mexico, he scored one and provided another in a 2-0 victory. He also featured in a 0-0 draw with Czechoslovakia.

Heartbreakingly though, a hamstring injury meant he could play no further part, forcing him to watch from the sidelines as his side lifted the trophy yet again. Injuries would persist over short periods, but when he was in and around the national team, Pele inevitably produced. A further 22 goals were added to his tally going into the 1966 World Cup, in which Brazil crashed out in the group stages.

The result was not what was expected of the defending champions. Questions loomed over the player too, who hadn't hit the heights of his very first tournament outing. However, he was about to put that to bed.

Six goals and four assists in qualifying for the 1970 World Cup was just a sign of things to come. When in Mexico, Pele led what is largely considered to be the greatest football team ever assembled to glory once again. He finished with four goals and six assists, in what would be his final ever international tournament.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With three World Cup victories, Pele is the most successful player in the competition's history.

Pele's International Career Brazil Caps 92 Brazil Goals 77 Brazil Assists 38 World Cup Goals 12 World Cup Trophies 3: 1952, 1962, 1970

Pele's Career With Santos

The forward has the most goals for a single club

It wasn't just at the international stage where Pele proved his greatness. Although it is common for stars from South America to breakthrough into the top teams in Europe when they are ready to, that wasn't the case in the great man's era. In fact, the best football was being played in Brazil, and very few of the natives branched outside of that.

For the majority of his career, Pele found himself at Santos, which would go on to become one of the biggest clubs in the country, largely down to his efforts. He would become a national champion on six occasions and win the Copa Libertadores twice in 1962 and 1963.

When he left the club to join New York Cosmos in 1975, he did so with a goal record of 643 goals in 659 games. Not only was that a club record, but it remains the highest number of goals by any player at a single club in professional history.

Some of the greatest players ever have high praise for him

The beautiful game is more than just numbers on a page though. The memories that Pele has left both fans but also other footballers, speaks volumes about how special he was. Five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, described the Brazilian as the greatest player of all time. Former UEFA Chairman Michel Platini said playing against the great was like playing against God. Johan Cruyff claimed the player defined logic

However, it's Eric Cantona's poignant words that may be the greatest illustration of them all about how unique Pele's talent was. In typical Cantona fashion, he described a moment that happened in the 1970 World Cup final like only he can:

"An artist, in my eyes, is someone who can lighten up a dark room. I have never and will never find the difference between the pass from Pele to Carlos Alberto in the final of the World Cup in 1970 and the poetry of the young Rimbaud. There is in each of these human manifestations an expression of beauty which touches us and gives us a feeling of eternity."

With sentiments like this, it doesn't matter who comes or goes in the next generation, the crown will only ever belong to one man. Pele, roi du football.