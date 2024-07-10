Highlights Penalties appear to be the most simple part of football, but the mental mind games that go into a single spot-kick are staggering.

A goalkeeping expert has given insights revealing the mental battle and challenges faced when confronted with stuttered penalties.

Stuttered run-ups when taking penalties give the attacker an advantage by throwing off goalkeepers' timing and decision-making.

Penalty kicks are the ultimate game of cat and mouse between the taker and the goalkeeper. Taking a spot kick from 12 yards out looks simple on the surface, but the mind games and techniques involved in throwing the opposing player off are staggering.

Whether it be the antics of Emiliano Martinez in the build-up to the ball being struck or the ice-cold nature of a top-level ball striker, there's a lot more than meets the eye when goalkeeper and attacker go toe-to-toe. One of the biggest developments in recent times has been the frequency at which players taking the penalty utilise a stuttered run-up in a bid to gain an advantage.

While it looks to be a risky technique in high-pressure situations, some of the best penalty-takers in world football opt for the stuttered approach to the ball. Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney both expertly displayed how to casually slot the ball home this way at Euro 2024.

Sometimes, taking this approach to a penalty can go horribly wrong, as Douglas Luiz found out in Brazil's Copa America shootout loss against Uruguay. It's a largely accepted method of taking a spot kick, but why do shooters decide to employ this tactic?

Goalkeeping Expert Explains Stutter Technique

It gives the attacker a huge advantage

Matt Pyzdrowski - a former professional goalkeeper - told The Athletic that the stutter run-up changes the dynamic of a penalty from where the ball will end up to when the ball will be kicked. Pyzdrowski said:

"Their goal is to get you to move early, so you expose a portion of your goal in the process for them to exploit. I always found a no-nonsense shooter who would just run up to the ball and strike it easier for me to time my dive, because I could essentially count their steps in the run-up and get myself ready to pounce. The stutter-step makes that so much more difficult to do.”

The former Portland Timbers shot-stopper explained the great difficulty 'keepers face when coming up against a player who employs this technique: "When facing a shooter who prefers to stutter, it’s key to hold your ground as long as possible. A lot of times, shooters will be waiting for you to move; then, when you don’t, it causes them to panic, and they stress, or flub their attempt."

He continued to say: "The stutter typically means the shooter sacrifices power and accuracy for flexibility in their strike, but when you get someone who can do both, that’s when you know you’ve got someone special. They are rare but they do exist."

Mark Schwarzer on Difficulty of Facing Penalties

Former Chelsea man explained the challenge for 'keepers

Even the best goalkeepers in the business find it almost impossible to deal with a well-executed stutter penalty. Ex-Premier League ace Mark Schwarzer detailed the agonising wait for a shot-stopper when waiting for the taker to make contact with the ball (per Optus Sport):

"I think it's really hard because it's about that momentum, there's a natural tendency to move as a goalkeeper. So one of the hardest things is to stay still as long as possible, not to guess, because sometimes in your head, you're saying, wait, and then all of a sudden you feel like it's going that way, and you let yourself go. So it's a really hard thing to crack, to stand your feet as long as possible."

Schwarzer's comments highlight the significant mental battle that goes on between the goalkeeper and the penalty taker. Fans may see it as a simple goalscoring opportunity, but a lot more goes on in the background than is realised.

There Have Been Calls to Ban the Technique

Mark Clattenburg has labelled the rules 'unfair'

A sense of controversy tends to come with the majority of penalties. Whether it's due to a contentious refereeing decision which led to the spot kick being awarded or the tactics used by the goalkeepers and attackers, there's often a reason for someone to feel hard done by.

The stutter technique was brought to the fore as a hot topic of conversation in the group stages of Euro 2024 as Poland's Robert Lewandowski was ordered to re-take a spot-kick against France. Barcelona's star forward saw his initial shot saved by Mike Maignan, but the nature of his run-up fooled the goalkeeper and led to him stepping off his line early. This meant a re-take was in order and Lewandowski slotted home to deny France the top spot in their group.

With the difficulty faced by 'keepers, it's been questioned whether it's an unfair technique as they must stand their ground and not leave their line too early. Former referee Mark Clattenburg spoke of his stance against the current rulings: