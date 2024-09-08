Key Takeaways Pep Guardiola, while playing for Brescia Calcio, once failed two doping tests for nandrolone and thus faced a ban and fine.

After eight years of protesting his innocence, the now-Manchester City boss cleared his name.

The Spaniard was exonerated by the Italian FA in 2007 due to an 'unstable urine' phenomenon found by WADA scientists.

Now viewed as one of the best managers to ever grace the English top flight, Pep Guardiola once plied his trade on the other side of the white line for the likes of Spanish behemoths Barcelona and Serie A duo Brescia Calcio and Roma.

The Spanish tactician managed the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona in Germany and Spain, respectively, before arriving in England in 2016, taking over from Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City.

But what many might not be aware of is that Guardiola, now 53 years of age, was once in the middle of a doping scandal during his days with Brescia – one that severed his and his beloved Catalan club’s reputation to the public.

As per Honest Sport, it took the now-Premier League chief, after an array of troubles along the way, a total of eight years to fully clear his name and had a long-term friend, Manel Estiarte, to thank after the latter discovered a new phenomenon called 'unstable urine'.

Pep Guardiola - Player Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Barcelona 384 11 56 91/8 Barcelona Atletic 59 5 0 13/1 Brescia Calcio 25 3 2 8/0 Dorados de Sinaloa 10 1 0 3/0 AS Roma 6 0 0 2/0

Guardiola Failed Two Doping Tests

The Spaniard tested positive for nandrolone twice

After a successful playing stint with his boyhood club, Barcelona, Guardiola opted for a new challenge in Italy with Brescia Calcio – but found himself at the front and centre of a damning doping scandal just a few months into his new challenge.

Immediately following an Italian top flight outing against Piacenza, way back on 21 October 2001, a fresh-faced Guardiola was shepherded by a doping control officer into a designated drug testing room and asked to submit a urine sample.

The steroid, nandrolone, was found in his system and, despite pleading his innocence on numerous occasions, was slapped with a four-month ban after failing a second test following a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Lazio on 4 November 2001.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: One of Guardiola’s urine samples showed the presence of 9ng/ml of 19-norandrosterone - four times over the legal limit (2ng/ml).

Alongside that, before an unsuccessful appeal when he suggested that his body endogenously produces the banned substance, Guardiola was fined a total of €50,000 by the Italian league, the Lega Nazionale Professionisti.

For reference: nandrolone is an anabolic steroid designed to increase muscle mass quite drastically; though, at lower dosages, it has also helped sportspeople to improve the basic components of their respective sports, such as strength and speed, while also increasing their training load.

Spanish Midfielder Always Protested His Innocence

‘I am innocent and I’m going to prove it’

In the wake of the news that Guardiola, who is viewed as one of the greatest No.10’s in Barcelona’s long and storied history (having briefly worn the famous number), had tested positive for nandrolone on two separate occasions, the midfielder hosted a press conference to clear his name and regain his reputation.

Accompanied by Brescia doctor Ernest Alicicco, the Spaniard protested his innocence and insisted that he had not taken anabolic steroids on his own accord. In fact, he suggested the multivitamins that he had taken were advised by his physiologist, Dr. Ramon Segura.

“A machine says I have taken nandrolone, but I know I did not. Before Piacenza I only took the multivitamins that Dr. Ramon Segura, my trusted physiologist, has prepared for me for six or seven years. They consist of only specific vitamins, as evidenced by the more than 60 doping tests that I have undertaken over the many years of my career, all came back negative. I am innocent and I’m going to prove it.”

Guardiola Was Exonerated by Italian FA in 2007

It took the midfielder eight years to clear his name

In reality, Guardiola’s doping scandal took a comprehensive eight years to resolve itself. By the time that 2005 had come around, the 47-cap Spain international had demonstrated, successfully, to a duo of civil tribunals that he had not taken nandrolone knowingly.

However, because of the fact that he was unable to distinctively locate the source of the steroid found in his sample, Guardiola was soon charged with criminal offences by the Brescia public prosecutor as, several years earlier, doping had been criminalised in Italy.

Thanks to Guardiola’s long-term friend Manel Estiarte, a world-class water polo player in his pomp, he managed to discover new evidence found by WADA scientists, who stumbled upon something called ‘unstable urine’ – a phenomenon that could lead to positive tests for low levels of nandrolone.

Albeit in rare cases, it was revealed that a positive test could be caused by a chemical reaction that took place in urine vials during their period of storage and, as such, Guardiola believed that he had been subject to ‘false’ nandrolone positives.

In 2007, six years after the failed tests, he was exonerated by the Italian FA but found himself in the same hot water again when Italy’s anti-doping authorities reopened his case, while he was in charge of Barcelona's first team. He was finally cleared of all charges in 2009.

All statistics per Transfermarkt & information from Honest Sport.