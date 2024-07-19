Highlights Pep Guardiola's tactical brilliance is one of the key reasons he's one of the best coaches in the world.

The former midfielder has been at the top of football since taking over Barcelona in 2008.

Guardiola's relentless desire for trophies has seen him win the treble in Spain and England.

Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest managers to have ever graced the beautiful game. Learning from the football masterminds of Marcelo Bielsa and Johan Cruyff, his approached has taken the entire footballing world by storm, revolutionising many aspects of the game and leaving many fellow managers in awe of his brilliance.

Whether it's winning four Premier League titles in a row at Manchester City or clinching a treble in his first-ever managerial season at Barcelona, Guardiola has broken records on a mass scale wherever he has gone in his career, while getting his teams to play a brand of football that is magical to watch.

With that in mind, here are the key components of the City boss' brilliance and how he is able to translate his genius ideas onto the pitch on such a consistent basis to accrue such a large quantity of silverware.

Tactical Brilliance

The Spaniard is unrivalled tactically

Perhaps the most qualified to speak on the subject is former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp went toe-to-toe with the Catalonian on many occasions across his tenure at both clubs:

"Pep is the best manager in the world. I have a really good life, being not even close to that. I don’t know how could I judge managers from the past, but in my lifetime, he’s the outstanding manager. I see excellence when I face it, and Pep is definitely that."

It is no secret that Guardiola is obsessed with football, and on the pitch, his vision is clear to see, as no matter the personnel, his team never deviates from the way he wants to play. High up the pitch, possession-based football that is aimed at squeezing the opposition back into their half and starving them of any foothold in the game, the objective of his style is complex yet simple: dominate the ball, dictate the speed of the match, move the opponents around, and overload key areas of the pitch.

Now-retired French superstar Thierry Henry, who played under Pep at Barcelona, described him as the manager that 'opened my eyes.' When relaying his experience, the ex-Barcelona and Arsenal superstar explained on the Rest is Football podcast:

"You come out of Arsenal. You go to Barcelona, and he comes, and he tells me to stay high and wide because he says he wants to free space for [Andres] Iniesta. I’m looking and thinking, ‘What the hell is he talking about, this guy?’. You’ve never seen me play? I can come in midfield and take the ball. But he says, ‘I’m happy for you, but we are not doing this’. Every time you need to make a run and most of the time you won’t get it."

Henry continued: "I’m like, ‘hang on, am I a decoy player now?’ From touching every single ball both halves, even when I didn’t want it? Yes, you need to go in and run in behind. You free the space for Iniesta’. I’m like, ‘That won’t work; what is he talking about?’ But that’s exactly what happens every game. We knew what we had to do. Every single detail. He controlled everything. And you’re like, ‘That won’t last’. Well, it does last, and every time he manages!"

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona Statistics Matches 247 Win Percentage 73.94% Points Per Game 2.36 Trophies won 16

Handling of big personalities

No one is bigger than the manager under Pep

Managing at three of the biggest football institutions, it was always inevitable that a coach as demanding as Guardiola was going to bump heads with a few players who thought they were above instructions. Perhaps the most obvious example was Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was not afraid to speak his mind, saying: "You bought a Ferrari but drove it like a Fiat" in relation to being deployed out on the wing for Barcelona.

However, for the most part, his relationship with his players is usually one of respect, as he demands a lot tactically and physically from his men and needs total commitment and unity from the entire group to succeed. Since he began his managerial career, he has managed great players such as Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, and many more top talents. More often than not, his players speak glowingly of him.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi also had his say on Guardiola in an interview. He told Movistar Plus:

"Probably the best coach I've ever had. Guardiola has something special to prepare for matches and to communicate them."

Critical commentator and former Manchester United legend Roy Keane has also hailed the genius of Pep, proclaiming: "He's up there with the greatest; without a doubt in my mind, the fact is he is working with talented players, but you've still got to manage them and their egos. He likes to challenge them; he's kept that hunger, and he looks fit as a fiddle, Pep, so he obviously looks after himself. He looks like a healthy man, and he's enjoying it. We talk about the important players, but I think he is the most important man at this football club. I really do."

Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich Statistics Matches 161 Win Percentage 75.61% Points Per Game 2.41 Trophies won 7

Relentless Desire

Winning trophies is in Guardiola's DNA

Winning trophies at the highest level is a huge effort; it takes a season of discipline, hard work, and most of all, hunger, and somehow, Guardiola manages to get his hands on silverware every season, as the only season he has ever gone without a trophy to his name was his first at Manchester City, but since then he has certainly made up for it.

The key for the Catalonian to stay so consistent is the continuous turnover of his squad, as Manchester City have efficiently moved on players every season, replacing them with younger and hungrier talents, re-assuring that each member of the squad stays honest in fear of losing their place.

Popular English pundit Jamie Carragher praised the City boss as 'the best,' saying on the Stick to Football Podcast:

"Pep Guardiola is the best coach in Premier League history. Sir Alex Ferguson, what he did at Aberdeen, maybe puts him above Pep. But in terms of the EPL, Pep has won six titles in seven seasons, and he’s been here for eight years. Sir Alex Ferguson only won his first once after being there for seven years."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Statistics Matches 472 Win Percentage 73.94% Points Per Game 2.34 Trophies won 18

Influence

Mikel Arteta is one of many current Guardiola understudies

Looking around the current landscape of world football, a trend that is becoming glaringly obvious is the impact of Guardiola's management, not only on the style in which teams emulate his football but also on the managers that are developing for the next generation.

In the Premier League, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has recently begun to get his side challenging for silverware, spending three years under Pep at Manchester City as his assistant before taking the hot seat at the Emirates. Similarly, recently appointed Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca also developed a lot of his ideas from the 53-year-old, having spent time at City as the lead coach of the Elite Development Squad in 2020/21. 'Sky Blues' legend and new Bayern Munich head coach, Vincent Kompany, is also another who has adopted the philosophy.

There has also been a shift in the way that football has been played since his introduction into the league, with many coaches now wanting to play out from the back, dominate possession, and have a goalkeeper that can distribute accurately from deep. One thing that is for certain, Guardiola has not only had a profound impact on English football but has also impacted the way the game is played worldwide.

Statistics from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17.07.24.