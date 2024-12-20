Manchester City fans were left worried by scratches and cuts on Pep Guardiola's head and nose after the Citizens' 3-3 Champions League draw with Feyenoord last month. New details have emerged surrounding the reason behind these unusual marks.

Guardiola was quizzed on the cuts on his face shortly after the match, with the Catalan-born manager initially stating: "With my finger, yeah, with my nail. I want to harm myself, yeah." He later backtracked on those comments.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has now given an insight into what sparked Guardiola's urge to scratch at his own head, which is claimed to be through 'nervousness'. In a Q&A session on social media, Balague was asked about the situation and responded: "You know he kind of scratches his head? Don't ask me why, it's a gesture of nervousness. Normally nothing happens but that day he had one nail that was far too sharp, and that one went onto the top of a mark on the nose."

That explains how Guardiola's nose was injured before the Feyenoord clash. Balague then went on to claim that a disagreement with Kyle Walker was what had sparked the tension in the former Barcelona tactician's head:

"If you remember, he started the game with a cover on the nose and that was because the day before there was an argument, but a football argument, about positional football and where he had to play, with Kyle Walker. "And he just got nervous and again marked his nose and they put a cover on it - it was in his own office."

It was then noted that while the prominent mark on his nose remained for some time after, all the red scratches on Guardiola's head were gone shortly after his interview. Balague added: