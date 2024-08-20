Pep Guardiola had the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester City, but turned him down because he didn't think he fit into his system at the Etihad, according to reports. The Portuguese star is one of the greatest footballers of all time and has been throughout the majority of his career.

Whether it was for Manchester United, Real Madrid or Juventus, Ronaldo dominated on the pitch and has found success pretty much anywhere he's gone. These days, he can be found in Saudi Arabia, where he's thriving with Al-Nassr. The 39-year-old joined the Saudi Pro League club in late 2022 after an ill-fated second stint at the Red Devils. He's since scored 60 goals in 66 appearances for Al-Nassr, but before he joined the side, he reportedly offered himself to City.

Under Guardiola, the club have dominated English football for years now. They're the first team in Premier League history to win four straight titles and Ronaldo wanted to get in on the action. The Catalan manager ultimately turned down the chance to bring him into the fold, though.

Guardiola Didn't Like Ronaldo's Fit at City

He didn't think he'd mesh well with his system

Recently, a brand-new book covering Guardiola's time at City so far was published and it revealed some interesting stories from his time in England. One such tale is the fact that he had the chance to sign Ronaldo on a free transfer once he left Old Trafford, but he turned him away. As reported by Daily Mail, the reason behind the manager's decision was because he didn't think the icon would fit well in his system at the Etihad.

Eyebrows would have been raised by the United faithful if one of their greatest ever players moved to City, but he was open to the idea and would have pulled on the City shirt if Guardiola was interested too. Having built an intricate system at the Etihad, with his squad all buying into his philosophy, the former Barcelona manager didn't want to risk upsetting the apple cart by adding a figure like Ronaldo. Considering the success he's seen at the Etihad, it's hard not to trust his judgement.

Guardiola's City Have Become a Dynasty

He's transformed them into one of the best teams ever

Following his arrival in 2016, Guardiola has turned City into a football dynasty. It took a couple of years to really get into the swing of things, but he's truly transformed the club into one of the best sides to ever play in the Premier League. He's won six league titles with the club and broken multiple records.

Whether it was his 2017/18 side, that became the first in Premier League history to accumulate over 100 points, or the 2022/23 team that won a historic treble, he's experienced some incredible highs at the Etihad and is undeniably one of the best managers to ever compete in England. The club's decision to bring him in over eight years ago now will long be looked at as the moment their fortunes changed forever.