Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he watches more Liverpool games now that Jurgen Klopp has left the club than he did previously. The Spaniard and the German found themselves engaged in a Ferguson-Mourinhoesque rivalry throughout much of their Premier League tenure, with their respective sides often battling it out at the top of the table.

Klopp announced his Anfield departure midway through last season and was subsequently replaced by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot. Both the Reds and the Cityzens have maintained perfect starts to the campaign and now Guardiola has revealed he keeps a closer eye on his title rivals now than he did previously.

Guardiola Explains Why he Watches More Liverpool Games

The former Barca boss is less familiar with Arne Slot's tactics

In a video uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, Guardiola explained that as he has gotten older, he watches less football. As a result, he spends less time analysing teams and systems he is familiar with. However, with Slot now at the helm at Anfield, he has had to pay closer attention to how the Reds play for when the two teams eventually meet.

"When I play a new club in the Champions League that I don't know, I see much more than playing against Arsenal, for example. Of course I want to watch Arsenal a lot, but Mikel has been there four or five years. "And before with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. Now I have to watch more Liverpool because of Arne: I don't know exactly what they do. But with Jurgen, we knew each other better. When I was younger, I watched much, much more than now. Now I'm lazier. I think I watch well enough to understand what the opponents want to do. I try to choose the right footage to show my players, to convince them of what to do to try and beat them."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guardiola and Klopp have faced each other 30 times, with the German winning 12 and the Spaniard winning 11.

Unless they are drawn against each other in the later rounds of the Carabao Cup, the giants won't square off until City's trip to Merseyside on the 1st December. The return fixture is scheduled to take place on February 22nd 2025.

Slot on Klopp vs Guardiola Era

Slot recognises the importance of the sporting rivalry

Klopp versus Guardiola was a competitive rivalry built on respect that will go down in Premier League history. The importance of it was not lost on the German's replacement as he made his bow in English football:

"I think for everyone who loves football it was a fantastic era to watch the both of them getting the best out of each other. Liverpool came along and - like I just told you about the rivalry between City and Liverpool and the many games we as football fans saw - it wasn't a difficult choice to make."

Klopp's legacy at Liverpool was cemented after he led the Reds to their first league title in 30 years, something which Slot will be hoping to replicate much earlier in his tenure.

