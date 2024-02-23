Highlights With Jurgen Klopp departing, Liverpool will need a new manager this summer, but current assistant coach Lijnders has ruled himself out.

Lijnders' loyalty to Klopp has kept him from pursuing managerial opportunities in the past, as he is focused on ending their Anfield project together.

Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso stands out as the leading candidate to replace Klopp.

Liverpool will be searching for a new manager in the summer after the news broke that Jurgen Klopp will depart in the summer and current assistant coach, Pep Lijnders, has ruled himself out of the running by admitting that he and the German tactician will 'end this project together’.

The Merseysiders have enjoyed an array of success under Klopp since he joined in October 2018 – with both a Champions League title and a Premier League crown to his name. And with mere months left of the 23/24 campaign, the former Borussia Dortmund custodian will be looking to end his tenure on a high note with additional silverware.

His unforeseen announcement came at an opportune time as it allows the club’s higher-ups to scour the options and pick the perfect candidate to propel them back to the top of English and European football – but it seems that Lijnders, who began his career at the club in 2014 as a youth coach, is not in contention.

Related Who is "unique" Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders His only senior head coaching role was with NEC Nijmegen but Lijnders is set to have another shot a management as he leaves alongside Jurgen Klopp.

Lijnders reveals he will not replace Klopp

‘We will end this project together’

The prospect of many managers replacing the ever-reliable Klopp at the Anfield helm has been floated about since the news that time in the dugout will be coming to a lamentable end at the end of the season – one which they hope will yield silverware.

Even though the club's CEO explained that the 41-year-old and Vitor Matos 'want to get going in their managerial careers', Lijnders name has been mentioned due to his long-standing links to the club. Speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday against Chelsea, Lijnders was quizzed on whether becoming Klopp’s successor was on his radar, but he was quick to shoot down any speculation.

"Nah, I was really clear. We knew in the summer this was the end. I had offers last year, my heart always said yes but my loyalty to Jurgen always said no. We will end this project together".

Although Lijnders – by his own admission – had opportunities to make his mark and become a manager last year, he has revealed that it was his prerogative to stay alongside Klopp in order to see out his days at Anfield.

On Linders' agenda for the foreseeable future is ensuring that he and his team stay focused on the task at hand. Still competing on all fronts (the Europa League, the Premier League, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup), the prospect of him and Klopp bidding farewell to the Anfield faithful with the quadruple is certainly on the cards. First to tick off their list is the Carabao Cup with them in action against Chelsea on Sunday 25 February.

Liverpool's next five games in all competitions Date - Time Opponent (H/A) Competition 25/02/24 - 15:00 Chelsea (Wembley) Carabao Cup 28/02/24 - 20:00 Southampton (H) FA Cup 02/03/24 - 15:00 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 10/03/24 - 15:45 Manchester City (H) Premier League 17/03/24 - 14:00 Everton (A) Premier League

Liverpool face blow in Xabi Alonso interest

Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim have also been linked

With the internal promotion of Lijnders evidently off the cards, Liverpool are forced to branch off and look elsewhere to replace the charismatic German, which will be viewed as an onerous task given everything that Klopp brings to the table. Amid the superb job he’s managing at Bayer Leverkusen now and, thanks to his existing connections with the club, Xabi Alonso emerged as a potential replacement with Klopp himself endorsing him as the 'standout' candidate.

Related Xabi Alonso 'more likely' to join Liverpool if he wins title Liverpool have Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso in their sights as they seek a successor to Jurgen Klopp

Bayern Munich are also currently on the search for a Thomas Tuchel replacement after news broke that the former Chelsea man will be moving on at the end of the current campaign - and as expected, with the Bundesliga seen as their feeding ground, the Bavarians have Alonso at the summit of their priority list.

Should the Reds miss out on snaring the services of the young and hungry Alonso, Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim has emerged as a 'strong candidate' in the race, while Brighton & Hove Albion chief Roberto De Zerbi has been earmarked as the 'most likely' Alonso alternative.