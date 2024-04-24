Highlights Jarred Gillett has been appointed VAR ahead of Arsenal vs Tottenham, raising concerns about impartiality in officiating Premier League matches.

This comes off the back of touted Luton Town fan Stuart Atwell making some big calls during Everton's win over Nottingham Forest.

With the title race heating up, the north London derby could greatly impact the success of Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

PGMOL have already opened themselves up to more scrutiny ahead of Tottenham vs Arsenal following the appointment of known Liverpool fan Jarred Gillett in the VAR hot seat at Stockley Park.

After the controversies of the weekend - which saw a trilogy of controversial VAR decisions lead to Nottingham Forest publically accusing Stuart Attwell of corruption via the club's official social media account upon full-time in their Premier League fixture against Everton - the refereeing body will want to avoid similar limelight this coming gameweek.

Ashley Young was at the centre of the three incidents which Forest felt merited a penalty. The ordeal has generated widespread criticism of PGMOL, with those involved with Forest claiming that supposed Luton Town fan Attwell should not have been given VAR duties. But despite the ongoing backlash, thunder has seemingly struck twice for the refereeing body. As Arsenal prepare to do battle with local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the 196th edition of the north London derby this Sunday, Gunners fans have already noticed an Attwell-esque obstacle to their title hopes.

PGMOL Under Scrutiny After Tottenham vs Arsenal VAR News

Jarred Gillett is known Liverpool fan

Australian Jarred Gillett just so happens to support Liverpool. he even officiated a legends game back in 2019 before later becoming a Premier League referee. Fox Sports commentator Brenton Speed revealed why the 37-year-old is not allowed to oversee matches which involve the Reds, saying:

"He had to fill out a document when he agreed to join the referees' board over there, and you have to fill in the team you supported as a boy/man, and he said it was Liverpool. So that means you are taken off all their games, home or away."

Incredibly, this rule doesn't extend to rival team appointments. With Gillett's Reds in a hairbreadth-tight title race between themselves, Manchester City, and Arsenal, it is argued that his involvement with either of their fixtures until the remainder of the season could lead to unfair rulings, tipping the balance in Liverpool's favour.

On top of this, there could be more bad news for Arsenal. Although Michael Oliver, the referee for this weekend's crunch North London Derby, is considered a Newcastle United supporter, many have been quick to criticise his tendency to give dubious decisions to Manchester City - another club that would profit from the Gunners' downfall if they were to slip this Sunday.

Just three days ago, during the FA Cup semi-final between Man City and Chelsea, Oliver was, again, at the fore of dispute when he decided to turn a blind eye to Jack Grealish's handball from a freekick. The incident sparked conversation as reminders were made to other incidents where the 39-year-old had allegedly helped the Citizens through games.

Back in March, Oliver denied Liverpool a certain penalty in the last kick of the game when Jeremy Doku appeared to plant his foot into Alexis Mac Allister's chest at Anfield, keeping the scoreline 1-1. Although not title race-altering, he was also criticised in October for not sending off Mateo Kovacic against Arsenal after not one but two worthy fouls - both judgements that could have had a lasting impact on this season's ultimate outcome.

Man City & Liverpool Will Hope Arsenal Drop Points

Title race going down to the wire

The biggest ramifications that could come from these appointments is that Arsenal drop points in the title race - in turn, leaving Man City and Liverpool in the clear for the final few hurdles. Of course, this is not to say Oliver and Gillett will be involved in drama like Attwell as at Goodison Park. Regardless of the officiating, there are several things set to make life more difficult for the Gunners.

As things stand, Arsenal are top of the league by three points. With their superior goal difference, it is impossible that Liverpool, who are in second (three points behind), will go above them after the Merseyside Derby. But Manchester City have two games in hand and will return to the summit if they win both, reclaiming the top spot by two points.

The Champions of the previous three Premier League campaigns, Man City, are still the favourites. Should they go on to win all their remaining games, they will be crowned for a record-breaking fourth consecutive season, meaning Liverpool and Arsenal must continue to win their games in order to stay within a chance of catching Pep Guardiola's side.

Nonetheless, there isn't a team in the world who wants to crush the Gunners' title dreams more than this Sunday's opponents Tottenham. Manager Ange Postecoglou has Spurs back on track this season, and with an opportunity to halt Arsenal's ascendancy on the line, alongside their own ambitions to qualify for the Champions League next term, Mikel Arteta's side are presented with an arduous task in managing this roadblock to success.

Fans of Man City and Liverpool will be tuning into this weekend's derby in the hope that they can stop worrying about what Arsenal are doing and focus on their own path to Premier League glory. And should any controversial moments crop up along the rollercoaster ride that is the north London derby, PGMOL may have some more explaining to do.