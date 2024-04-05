Highlights Foden's number 47 shirt holds deep significance, honoring his late grandfather Ronnie who wore the number.

Despite the opportunity to switch to the iconic number 10, Foden chose to stay loyal to 47, creating his own legacy.

The tattoo of number 47 behind Foden's ear shows his deep connection to his family and roots.

There is no doubt that Phil Foden has been Manchester City's standout performer during the 2023-24 season. The English attacker has been sensational, particularly in recent weeks, as the Citizens push to retain their Premier League and Champions League trophies from the previous campaign.

Supporters have seen him blossom from promising wonderkid to global superstar over the course of his eight years in Man City's senior squad. It may surprise some that, despite his rise to prominence in world football, the 23-year-old continues to wear the number 47 shirt.

A talented player that fulfills similar roles to Foden - on the wing and in behind the striker - would normally wear the number 10 or 11 shirt for their club, but the youngster has never made that switch. There's a reason behind his choice to stick rather than twist, so let's take a closer look at the meaning behind the unconventional shirt number.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phil Foden is still the youngest player to have won the Premier League, aged 17 years and 350 days.

Why Foden Chose Number 47

Heartwarming reason behind the choice

Per talkSPORT, the number 10 shirt was offered to Foden by the departing Sergio Aguero when the Argentine forward left the club in 2021. However, even the lure of following in the iconic footsteps of the clinical striker wasn't enough to convince the City ace to part company with his original number.

There's a touching reason behind Foden's number selection. It's a lovely tribute to his late grandfather, Ronnie, who tragically passed away at the young age of 47. This ensures the memory of Ronnie can always be carried wherever the gracious footballer plays.

Growing up in the city, it was always likely that the England international's family would have ties to either the blue side of Manchester or the red half. Ronnie is said to have been a huge Citizens fan and this further enhances the incredible story developing around Foden's rise to the top with his boyhood club.

It's noticeable that he has an unusual number on his back compared to the standard number 10, and the technically gifted midfielder explained why he opted against taking Aguero's shirt number:

"I did think about it. The ten shirt is such a big number in the club, but I just have a thing with 47. I'd like to create my own legacy and keep that number."

Just like Trent Alexander-Arnold wearing the No. 66 shirt for Liverpool, one of the hottest talents in the division is making a new number famous. Don't be surprised if young players that look up to Foden look to follow their idol's lead in the future. However, Foden doesn't wear No. 47 while playing for England due to the fact squad numbers are more limited at international level. He wore No. 20 at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

Foden Has a Number 47 Tattoo

Along with more meaningful ink

There's reason to believe that Foden wouldn't be interested in changing the number on the back of his Man City shirt at any point in the future, as the versatile forward even has the number 47 tattooed just behind his ear.

It just goes to show how important the memory of his grandfather is to him, and that number will now be with Foden forever, even after he hangs up his playing boots in many years to come. This isn't the only ink that can be seen on the 23-year-old each week either, as cameras have picked up another tattoo on the other side of his face, behind his other ear, that reads: "Sky is the limit."

Clearly an ambitious young man, Foden has a stacked trophy cabinet already, having lifted the Premier League five times, the Champions League and many domestic cups. There are no club trophies to have passed him by in his short career to date, as Man City even added the European Super Cup and Club World Cup to their impressive list of honours in 2023.

England fans will be hoping he can reach the sky as part of a supremely young and talented group of players that head to Germany for Euro 2024 in the summer. The City hero is expected to carry a lot of the burden to create chances for Harry Kane, along with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

He may not be donning his usual number during the international tournament, but his tattoos will certainly be going with him and spurring him on. He is one of the standout performers in the 2023-24 Premier League season and could even win the Player of the Season award.