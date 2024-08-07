Highlights The Suns added Tyus Jones, addressing their need for a true facilitator.

The Phoenix Suns entered the 2024 offseason with limited options to improve their team due to the constraints they faced from being a second-apron team in relation to the salary cap.

That said, they did a commendable job within those limitations to better position themselves as a genuine contender for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.

The Suns had a disappointing campaign in the first run with their big three. Kevin Durant , Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were billed as an offensive juggernaut; in reality, they ended up being pretty good but far from the promised juggernaut.

In the 2023-24 season, the Suns finished 10th in offensive rating. It was a good mark, but not enough to carry an underwhelming roster. It certainly did not help that Beal only played 53 games.

Durant and Booker were left to make the best of a mediocre situation. Both of them had great campaigns, for the most part. They were named All-Stars and All-NBA selections in 2023-24.

However, after finishing the season as the sixth seed with a record of 49-33, they drew a very unfavorable first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves .

The Timberwolves held the best defensive rating in the NBA during the regular season. Once the postseason rolled around, they were equipped tremendously to contain the Suns. Anthony Edwards and the Wolves swept the Suns, ending their season.

Despite being included in massive rumors around superstars like LeBron James , the Suns offseason became much quieter in practice. Quiet does not necessarily mean bad, though.

It is unclear how the Suns will compare to some of the Western Conference's elite. However, one would anticipate that the gap will be much smaller heading into this season than it was last.

The Biggest Addition of the Suns Offseason

Phoenix addressed the biggest concern on the roster admirably

Tyus Jones was available as a free agent for far too long this offseason.

When the opportunity presented itself for the Suns to go in and steal Jones for a bargain bin price, they pounced.

After not finding the market he likely desired, the former Washington Wizards point guard decided to try and chase a championship with the Suns. Jones signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal to join Phoenix. This was, far and away, the team's best move of the offseason.

Booker filled in admirably as the Suns' de facto point guard last season. However, it was painfully clear to anyone watching the Suns that they needed a real playmaker to facilitate the offense for everyone.

Jones can and should excel in that role.

Tyus Jones vs. Devin Booker – 2023-24 Playmaking Comparison Category Booker Jones APG 6.9 7.3 TOV 2.6 1.0 AST% 31.2 34.6 TOV% 10.6 8.8

Jones is coming off a career year as a playmaker. His 7.3 assists per game are the highest average of his career to this point, and he did it with the usual discipline that one would expect.

Jones posted a career-high in turnovers last season — when that career high is 1.0, that should tell anyone all they need to know about the kind of smart and deliberate passer Jones is.

Jones managed to do all of this while posting a relatively modest usage of 16.3 percent. Going from the Wizards to the Suns should be a massive step up in terms of the talent that will surround Jones.

It should not surprise anyone to see him post career highs in his playmaking statistics yet again in 2024-25.

The Other Sneaky-Good Additions

The Suns maximized their opportunities

The Suns made a number of other transactions to boost the overall roster. Starting with the NBA Draft , Ryan Dunn addressed the need for help on the wings.

Dunn needs to prove himself capable of being a reliable contributor offensively at the NBA level. However, his strengths on the defensive end should offer him some opportunities to contribute off the bench for the Suns.

Mason Plumlee and Monte Morris were two veteran additions that could go a long way for Phoenix as well.

Suns New Veterans – 2023-24 Stats Category Mason Plumlee Monte Morris PPG 5.3 5.0 RPG 5.1 1.7 APG 1.2 2.1 FG% 56.9 40.5 3P% 0 38.6

Morris adds further depth to the Suns' point guard position. Considering how depleted they were at the spot last season, Morris is a solid player to have as a backup.

Plumlee addresses the concerns at the big man position behind starter Jusuf Nurkic .

Plumlee's per-36 numbers from last season suggest he is still an impact player in his minutes. Per 36, Plumlee averaged 13.0 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in 46 games for the L.A. Clippers last season.

Bringing back Royce O'Neale was also a nice move on Phoenix's part. O'Neale could have a more significant role than some anticipate this season.

The Suns' Rotation Heading Into 2024-25

Depth concerns have been addressed to some degree

Phoenix looks much better on paper heading into next season than it did last year. New Suns coach Mike Buddenholzer should have an easier time making things work than Frank Vogel did.

Suns Projected Rotation For 2024-25 Position Starter Backup Guard Tyus Jones Monte Morris Guard Devin Booker Bradley Beal Forward Royce O'Neale Grayson Allen Forward Kevin Durant Ryan Dunn Center Jusuf Nurkić Mason Plumlee

The Suns' argument for bringing Beal off the bench next season is an easy one to make.

For starters, Booker and Beal effectively operate in many of the same ways on the court. The difference is that Booker does everything at a much higher level than Beal.

Bringing Beal off the bench makes a lot of sense in terms of maximizing his role on the team. Ideally, one would not want a max-contract player leading the second unit. In this case, that may be how he can best serve the team's hopes of winning.

Allowing O'Neale to start over Beal also ensures the starting lineup is far more balanced on offense and defense. He can operate as a floor spacer offensively while offering the Suns' starting unit more impact on the defensive end.

This team may still be a move or two away from truly competing with teams like the Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks .

However, given where they stood heading into this offseason, Suns president and general manager James Jones did a fantastic job putting them in a better spot to compete in 2024-25.

