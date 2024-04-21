Highlights Santi Cazorla recently offered to return to Real Oviedo and play for free out of the kindness of his own heart.

Spanish employment laws, however, state that this is 'legally impossible' and the Spaniard now earns the minimum wage.

A similar situation occurred when Lionel Messi was negotiating a deal with Barcelona at the end of his stint with the Spanish giants, which prevented him from penning fresh terms.

After Santi Cazorla’s recent admission that he was willing to return to boyhood club Real Oviedo and play for free, many fans are wondering why – under Spanish law – it is legally impossible for players to play and not be provided with a means of financial gain.

The Spaniard, an 81-cap international, became one of his nation's best players in Premier League history during his six-year stay at Arsenal and notched 29 goals and 45 assists in 180 outings. His heart has always been with Carbayones, however.

In their hour of need, he bought shares in the club to ensure they remained afloat and returned to offer his services in the summer of 2023 with them dwelling in the Spanish second division. Now back at the club, 30 years since he first emerged through their academy ranks and 20 since leaving, the 39-year-old has revealed that he was willing to play for nothing.

When Cazorla realised it was impossible to do so, he and the club came to a heart-warming agreement. Speaking to The Guardian, he recalled a conversation with his wife, who told him that returning to Ovideo was not about the money, while also revealing how he is doing all he can do to give back to his beloved club.

“I would play for free, but you’re not allowed. They made a good offer. My wife said: ‘No, no, you’re not going to Oviedo to earn, you’re going home to enjoy it, to help, to give.’ I called my agent: ‘I don’t want any money.’ I told the president: minimum salary, 10% of shirt sales to the academy. It was done that night.”

Cazorla’s willingness to change the structure of his deal upon his return is a testament to his character. But thanks to the rules, he earns the minimum wage - £80,000 (€93,000).

Why Players in Spain are Unable to Play for Free

Spanish employment laws involved

This isn’t the only time in which Spanish law has caused confusion among fans. Lionel Messi, a bonafide Barcelona and La Liga legend, found himself in a sticky situation at the latter end of his Blaugrana career and fans questioned his love and support for the club after he left on a free to Paris Saint-Germain.

Journalist Colin Millar, formerly of the Daily Mirror and now at The Athletic, at the time, dismissed claims that Messi could have played for Barcelona for free if he 'loved the club so much.' Suggesting that Spanish law requires any new contract in the beautiful game is required to be a minimum of 50 per cent of a player's previous wage as a means of avoiding financial manipulation. He tweeted, per Football Espana:

"It would have been legally impossible for Lionel Messi to play for free at Barcelona. Any new contract is, by Spanish law, required to be a minimum of 50 percent of previous wage (this is in place to avoid financial manipulation)."

It is not La Liga, whose regulations only set a maximum salary cap for their teams, but it is Spanish employment law that deems more than a 50% pay cut as illegal for professional footballers playing in their country. The regulations are set in stone to ensure financial stability and fairness among its members across all leagues.

Limiting the extent to which a player can cut their wages is likely to aid in maintaining a level playing field so that world-beating stars in the latter stages of their career are unable to pen long-term deals.

Lionel Messi’s Previous Barcelona Issue

The Argentine was willing to take 50% pay cut

As alluded to, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was willing to extend his deal at Barcelona but was unable to do so thanks to the aforementioned financial rule. Messi, still one of the best footballers in 2024, was reportedly willing to make a staggering dent of 50% in his pay cut in a new Barcelona deal.

During his emotional press conference in 2021, when he announced his departure from the Spanish giants, the Argentine made it abundantly clear that he never asked for more money when signing a new contract.

"I offered to reduce my salary by 50 per cent, but they didn't ask me for anything else," he said. The news I asked for 30 per cent more is a lie, a lot of things people are saying are not true."

According to the Financial Times, Messi’s wages tripled while Josep Maria Bartomeu was President, and he pocketed north of €555m during a four-year period between 2017 and 2021.

Barcelona’s financial status – with their current debt standing at close to £1 billion at the time of his departure – meant that their hands were tied. It was French giants PSG who pounced on their financial deficiencies, though he left for the basking sun of Inter Miami just two years after.