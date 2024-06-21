Highlights Poland are the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024, despite having one game left to play.

Xavi Simons' goal ruled out for offside vs France had a massive impact on their competition hopes.

Their poor head-to-head record with third-placed Austria means they are unable to progress.

Poland have become the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024, despite still having one game left to play, after their fate was sealed following a controversial refereeing decision made during a tepid 0-0 draw between France and the Netherlands.

Xavi Simons’ well-taken 69th minute strike against Didier Deschamps and Co was ruled out for offside as referee Anthony Taylor - with the assistance of those in the VAR room - deemed Denzel Dumfries, who was in an offside position, to have impacted play, despite making no attempt to play the ball or obstruct Mike Maignan's line of vision.

Related Why Xavi Simons' Goal was Disallowed in Netherlands vs France The Dutchman thought he had broken the deadlock in the 69th minute.

Poland were banking on Ronald Koeman's side beating France to ensure their dreams of reaching the knockout rounds of the 17th edition of the European Championships. That decision, ultimately, means that the dreams of Michal Probierz and his team are now over, even though they still have a group stage outing with France to play on Tuesday 25 June.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: France and the Netherlands' 0-0 draw was the first goalless game in the European Championships since 2021.

Poland Become First Team Eliminated from Euro 2024

Still have France to face on Tuesday

Poland’s earlier 3-1 defeat to Austria saw Koeman and his men take the top spot of Group D with them level on points with France, who remained in second place after their 0-0 draw with the table toppers. Austria sit in third with one point fewer, while Poland are yet to get off the mark with one game left to play.

A win against Les Bleus, permitting Ralf Rangnick manages to oversee a loss against the Netherlands, means that they are perfectly able to catch Austria’s points tally of three. But, should that happen and Poland finally get a point on the board, it will have no impact on their Euro 2024 proceedings going forward.

Related 5 Things You Might Have Missed From Day 8 of Euro 2024 Xavi Simons' disallowed goal was one of the major talking points from day 8 of Euro 2024

Having lost to Austria earlier on Friday, they are no longer able to overtake their position in the table as going by Euro 2024 rules, which suggest that if teams are equal on points, teams will first be separated by head-to-head points, then head-to-head goal difference, followed by head-to-head goals scored.

And thanks to their 3-1 loss to Austria, Poland's Euro 2024 hopes have come to a lamentable end given it is a) no longer mathematically possible for them to progress as one of the top two and b) their unfavourable head-to-head record with Das Team. In what has marked the end of Robert Lewandowski's campaign, it could also spell the end of the talismanic Pole's stint in the white and red of his nation.

Poland's Euro 2024 Campaign

Lack of firepower has restricted Probierz's side

Heading into the summer tournament in Germany, Poland were coming in on red-hot form, having sailed to back-to-back friendly victories against Ukraine and Turkey, which ended 3-1 and 2-1, respectively. Without the help of the aforementioned goalscoring machine, Lewandowski, scoring goals has been their Achilles heel.

Getting their campaign off to a flyer, Adam Buska's 16th-minute goal against the Netherlands offered them some hope. Goals from Cody Gakpo and the inevitable Wout Weghorst saw them leave the Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, empty-handed after their curtain-raising outing.

Poland - European Championships History in 21st Century Year Round Played Wins Draws Losses GF/GA 2008 Group stage 3 0 1 2 1/4 2012 Group stage 3 0 2 1 2/3 2016 Quarter-finals 5 2 3 0 4/2 2020 Group stage 3 0 1 2 4/6

In their game against Rangnick's Austria, an early goal from Gernot Trauner put them on the brink of elimination, though Krzysztof Piatek, stationed through the middle in the absence of Lewandowski, offered a glimmer of hope with a 30th-minute equaliser. Christoph Baumgartner's goal dampened the mood, while Marko Arnautovic's spot kick delivered the hammer blow.