Highlights Premier League and La Liga clubs may boycott the Club World Cup due to concerns over player workload.

The current schedule is described as 'cannibalistic' and is said to be impacting footballers' physical deterioration.

Legal action could be taken against FIFA if welfare continues to be overlooked in the new tournament plans.

Premier League and La Liga clubs could be set to boycott next summer's Club World Club due to fears over the impact the tournament could have on the players.

The CWC as we currently know it takes place in December and is contested between the winners of each continental champion, with 2023 Champions League winners Manchester City beating Fluminese in last year's final. However, a revamp of the tournament is set to take place in order to rival a potential European Super League and will feature 32 teams from all continents.

With the tournament scheduled to take place next summer, it appears that English and Spanish teams may opt to miss out, with legal action against FIFA reportedly being considered.

Premier League and La Liga to Boycott Club World Cup

There are fears over the burden the schedule could have on players

According to a report from Goal, Premier League and La Liga clubs are ready to boycott the tournament in its entirety due to fears over the current proposed schedule.

It is believed that the Premier League chief, Richard Masters, and La Liga President Javier Tebas are at the forefront of these concerns. The PFA's head honcho Maheta Molongo is also said to have reservations over the workload players could be faced with.

This issue was discussed in depth at the FIFPRO Player Workload Conference on Thursday, where it was claimed that players had reached their 'breaking point,' with the current schedule being described as cannibalistic. This comes after the Premier League saw an injury increase of 11% during the 2023/24 campaign, despite the fact the season prior also included a World Cup in between. This has led to speculation that the schedule and the increase of additional time at the end of halves are impacting footballers' physical deterioration.

Related FIFA Threatened With Legal Action By Players Over New Club World Cup World football's governing body, FIFA, is being threatened with legal action by players over plans for the new Club World Cup, per reports.

Players Could be Forced to Strike

The PFA Chief Executive warned that action could be taken

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the conference held in London yesterday, PFA exec Molongo claimed that the players could be forced to take actions into their own hands if their welfare continues to be overlooked by the relentless schedule. He stated:

"I can tell you a situation where I went to a dressing room directly affected and said: 'I’m happy to be here and bark a bit but ultimately it’s down to you. How far would you like to go? Some of them said: 'I’m not having it, we may as well strike.' Some said: 'what’s the point? Yes, I’m a millionaire, but I don’t even have time to spend the money.' It’s not even the union who has said it, it has been Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. We have reached a point where we cannot discount any action."

It has been suggested that if FIFA don't adjust the current Club World Cup plans, they could face legal action from domestic leagues, namely La Liga and the Premier League.