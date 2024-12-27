Summary Pre-contracts allow players to agree on transfers in advance but rules differ when dealing with domestic clubs.

English teams must wait until the final month to negotiate with players in the same country to avoid mid-season complications.

Top footballers like Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah could potentially become high-profile free agents in 2025, sparking interest from various clubs.

In football, a pre-contract is an agreement between a player and a club that confirms a transfer to take effect once the player's current contract has expired. Such examples of this kind of deal happening in the past include Andrea Pirlo's move from AC Milan to Juventus in 2011 and the infamous deal which saw Robert Lewandowski sign a pre-contract agreement with Bayern Munich in January 2014, while still playing for Borussia Dortmund.

However, like many things in modern day football, nothing is quite as simple as using jumpers for goalposts and a bottle as a ball anymore. Liverpool faces a looming challenge this January, as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk will be free to begin discussions with potential suitors regarding a free transfer. However, English clubs hoping to poach any of the trio from the Premier League leaders will have to wait a bit longer to make their move.

While English clubs can theoretically approach a player registered to any European club - and indeed, any club outside of England - when he enters the final six months of his contract and negotiate a pre-contract agreement, this becomes complicated when they try to make a domestic agreement.

Why Premier League Clubs Can't Reach Pre-Contract Agreements

The rules are slightly different when it comes to negotiations involving two English clubs. Teams can only approach a player playing in the same nation when he enters the final month of his contract, when the domestic season ends. The FA implement this to avoid a situation where a player signs a pre-contract agreement with another club mid-season, and then faces his new club in a match, as cited by GOAL.

In essence, it's the same procedure when one player goes on loan to another club within the same country, as they then become cup-tied if they end up playing against each other in the League Cup or FA Cup to promote fairness. Interestingly, however, this isn't a rule implemented in other countries, as shown by the Lewandowski deal.

A notable example of England's rules in action occurred when Liverpool signed Harvey Elliott from Fulham in 2019. The Reds secured Elliott at the age of 16 but failed to agree on a fee with the Cottagers. The matter was taken to a tribunal, which ruled in February 2021 that Liverpool must pay £4.3 million to Fulham—a record fee for a 16-year-old at the time.

Liverpool faced another tribunal case in 2016, when they were ordered to pay £6.5 million, plus add-ons, to Burnley following the signing of Danny Ings. Gary McAllister also went through with a deal of this nature in 2000 when his switch to Liverpool was agreed before his contract at Coventry officially ended, allowing the Reds to sign him on a free transfer as soon as his deal expired.

Players Who Could Leave On A Free In 2025

Free agency provides footballers with a chance to determine their own future and there could be no shortage of headline Bosman deals in 2025. Upcoming free agents will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign sides in the January transfer window and several teams are sweating on the futures of some big-name stars.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£58m) is the most valuable player whose deal expires in 2025, just ahead of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane (49m) and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah (£45m), according to TransferMarkt's valuations. There will also likely be a rush of clubs courting the services of Canadian international Jonathan David, who has scored 11 goals in 15 Ligue 1 appearances this season for LOSC Lille.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 292 total club appearances for LOSC Lille and KAA Gent, Jonathan David has scored 138 goals and set up his teammates on another 38 occasions.

Other notable bombshell departures that could be in the pipeline include Son Heung-min, Kevin de Bruyne, and Joshua Kimmich, who would likely be a steal for any club who is willing to take a risk on their lofty contract demands.