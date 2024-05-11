Highlights Matt O'Riley starred in Celtic's win 2-1 over Rangers as The Bhoys close in on a 54th Scottish Premiership title.

Premier League clubs should be looking in the direction of the Denmark international in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder scored a brilliant goal and was the standout performer as the defending champions moved within one point of retaining their crown.

Matt O'Riley was the star of the show as Celtic moved six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 2-1 success over Rangers at Celtic Park. Brendan Rodgers' men are now just one point away from defending their title with games against Kilmarnock and St Mirren still to come.

The Denmark international was at the centre of everything good the home team did as they inched closer to their 54th league triumph. O'Riley has been a standout performer for some time now in Glasgow, and he could soon look for a new challenge going forward.

While Celtic are a massive club in their own right, European ambitions haven't been met in recent times. The Hoops finished last in their Champions League group in the 2023/24 season and this is just the latest of a long line of disappointing outings in continental football.

O'Riley's display in the fierce Old Firm derby will have caught the eye of many clubs in the English top flight as well as across Europe. The 23-year-old is unlikely to be short on options should he decide to respectfully move on after achieving great success in Scotland.

Matt O'Riley Dominates Against Rangers

The midfielder was the best player on the park

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon labelled O'Riley 'outstanding' during the Sky Sports coverage of the game. This came after the lively playmaker enjoyed one of his finest displays in the green and white shirt to date.

He was heavily involved for his team as he and Callum McGregor - his midfield partner - both took more shots than anyone else in the match (5). While only two of these efforts were on target, O'Riley fired narrowly wide with his other attempts. One of which was a free-kick which had the Rangers goalkeeper worried initially.

When McGregor fed the ball into his feet on the edge of the penalty area, the central midfielder took one touch to get the ball out of his feet before rifling a precise shot into the bottom corner to open the scoring and make his team's pressure pay. View O'Riley's goal below:

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matt O'Riley has scored more than four times as many goals in the 2023/24 season as he had managed in any other campaign.

O'Riley did take a poor penalty, which was saved by Jack Butland, although it was his run into the box that drew the foul in the first place. His spot kick was the outstanding blemish on an otherwise brilliant performance. The box-to-box player played three key passes and could have registered at least one assist had it not been for the wasteful finishing of his teammates on the day.

The 23-year-old was also handed the highest rating of the game by WhoScored (8.09). This display in the biggest match on the Scottish football calendar could have many clubs south of the border interested in making a move for him when the transfer window opens.

Matt O'Riley's Statistics vs Rangers Statistic Number Minutes Played 90 Goals 1 Assists 0 Key Passes 3 Dribbles Completed 5 Pass Accuracy 90.2%

The Premier League Clubs That Should Target O'Riley

He could be reunited with a former manager

There's an obvious contender among Premier League clubs when it comes to the Danish midfielder. His pre-existing relationship with Ange Postecoglou could work in the favour of Tottenham should they look to bring in another creative force to support James Maddison. The north London club have many hard-working players in the middle of the park but few that have the same abilities as O'Riley in an attacking sense.

The young midfielder would also be a seamless fit in the Brighton side coached by Roberto De Zerbi. This would be the type of shrewd move the Seagulls have become famous for, and many of the top sides in England would likely sit up and take notice of his displays at the AMEX Stadium.

More London-based clubs that could do a lot worse than bring the Celtic ace in would be West Ham and Crystal Palace. The former will likely be in the market for a replacement for the supremely talented Lucas Paqueta, who has long been linked with a move away from the Hammers.

Likewise, Oliver Glasner's Eagles could be looking to replace Eberechi Eze should clubs swoop to sign the playmaker. O'Riley would likely slot into either of those sides and instantly show what he's about with more clinical forwards and wingers around him.

Wherever his future lies, O'Riley looks to have a long and prosperous career ahead of him at both club and international level as he is likely to be included in the Denmark squad for the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. This is another opportunity for potential suitors to get their eyes on him, to see how he gets on surrounded by elite players.

