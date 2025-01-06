Every season, the Premier League has two windows of opportunity in which clubs can make transfers. The first comes in the summer, between the end of one season and the start of another, while the other comes in the middle of a campaign, which is a much shorter window, lasting for just over a month in January.

With the 2025 January transfer window now open - it will shut at 11pm (GMT) on Monday 3rd February - it is unpredictable to tell just how much Premier League clubs will spend this year.

Why Premier League Clubs Often Spend Less in January

Spending can be very unpredictable in the winter window

Last year, the total expenditure of all 20 clubs combined was £100 million, which was the lowest seen in a non-Covid season of the English top flight since the 2011/12 campaign, when a mere £60 million was splashed.

This was a fall of £715 million from the season prior, with teams all over the Premier League choosing to go big and spend on their squads, following the conclusion of the 2022 Qatar World Cup which was held in the winter.

However, Enzo Fernandez's £103 million move from Portuguese side Benfica to Chelsea - the most expensive move in the league's history - alone was worth more than that of the total amount spent among the 20 clubs in the 2023/24 January window. The Blues were also responsible for £320 million of spending in that window, which eclipsed the £1 billion mark across the three windows since their new American owners came in.

However, this time of spending is a rarity at this time of year, with clubs more often than not choosing to conduct their business in the summer, and only making minor alterations - with loan moves the preferred transfer of choice - should teams find they are plagued with injuries, or if they opt to let players depart from the team, and need positional reinforcements.

There is also a case to be made that clubs could well fear that making mid-season transfers, particularly among those who are battling near the top of the league table, could interrupt the dynamics and/or momentum built-up through the early parts of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Premier League spent just £100 million in the 2023/24 January transfer window, significantly less than the £2.36 billion they spent in the summer just months prior. For contest, the 2024 summer saw £2.08 billion being spent.

But, the most likely reason why there is a lack of spending in January compared to that in the summer is due to Premier League clubs also having to abide by profit and sustainability rules and financial fair play, which have been cited as a key factor, particularly of late, with the league really cracking down on applying those rules.

Last season alone saw both Everton and Nottingham Forest docked points after being deemed to have broken said financial rules, with the Toffees picking up a second breach, and sanctioned with an eight-point deduction in total, while Forest saw only four points deducted, which led to them just about escaping relegation.

Teams Who May Look to Spend in January 2025

Spurs have lost virtually their entire defense, while Man United are in need of attacking options

This year, there is the possibility that some teams may be forced into spending more than they perhaps had factored into their original plans. Tottenham Hotspur, for example, are in dire need of defensive reinforcements after seeing virtually all of their first-choice back-line out with injury, with left-back Destiny Udogie the latest to join a long - and growing - list of unavailable players for Ange Postecoglou.

Manchester United could be another team looking to do business to salvage their poor 2024/25 campaign, with Ruben Amorim's side having scored just 21 goals through 18 games - the third-fewest among all 20 teams. With the growing likelihood that Marcus Rashford is heading for the exit door due to failing to impress his new boss with his 'training sessions and approach', whether that be in January or in the summer, the club may have no choice but to bring in additional attacking prowess.

Other teams that could look to be active include Arsenal, who lack a centre-forward that could boost their title charge, and Manchester City, who have won just two of their last 14 matches, and will be without the heartbeat of their midfield in Ballon d'Or winner Rodri for the remainder of this season at the very least after he suffered an ACL tear back at the beginning of the campaign.

But, which players may be available on the market next month remains to be seen, and that is what will ultimately dictate how much business - particularly by the 'big six' clubs and those fending off relegation - will be done this winter.