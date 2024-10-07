Key Takeaways Premier League clubs spent over £2 billion on new additions in the summer transfer window - more than double the other major European leagues.

The winter transfer window has been extended to 3rd February 2025 for harmonisation with other top leagues in Europe.

The lack of spending in the January 2024 transfer window was largely due to Everton and Nottingham Forest breaching the league's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The Premier League is well underway, with some notable results already, including Manchester City's last-gasp draw against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest's surprise victory against Liverpool at Anfield. There were some big signings in the summer, with Dominic Solanke moving to Tottenham Hotspur for £65m and Leny Yoro switching to Old Trafford for £52 million. Overall, the 20 top-flight clubs spent over £2 billion on new additions - more than double that of the other four major European leagues.

The significant spending will likely continue in the January transfer window, which will open on Wednesday 1st January. Unlike last year, the deadline will be extended to Monday 3rd February 2025 at 23:00 BST.

Why the Transfer Window Closes on 3rd February

The dates for the 2024/25 Premier League summer and winter transfer windows were announced in May 2024. On Friday 14th June, the summer transfer window opened before it closed a couple of months later on Friday 30th August at 23:00 BST. While the January window will open on the first day of the month like in previous years, the deadline has been extended to Monday 3rd February. The Premier League outlined the reasons for this in a statement on 15th May 2024:

Meanwhile, the winter window will open on Wednesday 1 January 2025 and will close at 23:00 GMT on Monday 3 February 2025. To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, La Liga, and LFP, who will all close their Summer and Winter windows on 30 August and 3 February respectively.

The main reason for this change is that 1st February 2024 is a Saturday. As a result, the top five European leagues have agreed to extend the deadline by a couple of days to ensure the window closes on Monday. All 20 Premier League teams are in action on the first weekend of February, with the most high-profile match at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal face title rivals Manchester City. It is also worth noting that clubs can still purchase players who are free agents past the agreed deadline.

Winter Transfer Window Deadlines - Top 5 European Leagues League Window Opening Date Window Closing Date Premier League Wednesday 1st January Monday 3rd February La Liga Thursday 2nd January Monday 3rd February Serie A Thursday 2nd January Monday 3rd February Bundesliga Wednesday 1st January Monday 3rd February Ligue 1 Wednesday 1st January Monday 3rd February

Related 2024/25 Premier League Suspensions Tracker Players are suspended after five yellow cards or a red card — and we have outlined the record so far.

Lack of Spending in 2024 January Transfer Window

There was a distinct lack of spending in the 2024 January transfer window by Premier League clubs. There was only a £112 million outlay across the league, with 13 out of the 28 completed signings being loan deals. Radu Dragusin's switch to Tottenham Hotspur and Adam Wharton's move to Crystal Palace for £25 million and £18.5 million, respectively, were the most expensive signings by English top-flight clubs in last year's winter window. This was largely down to the fact that Everton and Nottingham Forest were both charged with breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The Toffees were charged on two separate occasions and were deducted six and two points, respectively. Forest, on the other hand, were deducted four points for breaching the rules by £34.5 million. Both clubs survived the threat of relegation, but the charges were a reminder of the threat of overspending for future transfer windows.

Top 7 Most Expensive 2024 January Transfer Window Deals Completed Rank Player Moved From Joined Fee 1 Vitor Roque Athletico Paranaense Barcelona £26.1m 2 Sascha Boey Galatasaray Bayern Munich £25.6m 3 Radu Dragusin Genoa Tottenham Hotspur £25m 4 Eljif Elmas Napoli RB Leipzig £20.8m 5 Renan Lodi Marseille Al Hilal £19.8m 6 Arthur Vermeeren Royal Antwerp Athletico Madrid £18.8m 7 Adam Wharton Blackburn Rovers Crystal Palace £18.5m

Related 20 Best Players in the Premier League Right Now [Ranked] Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah are all in the top 20 best players in the Premier League.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 7/10/24.