A proposal for referees to announce VAR decisions on a live microphone in English football stadiums has been rejected by Premier League managers. The idea for the new innovation was to give match-going supporters more clarity on why certain decisions were made for key incidents.

After officials were told by members of the PGMOL to expect to announce their calls during the 2024/25 campaign, it has now been revealed that this is no longer set to be the case after top flight managers raised concerns over the added delays to proceedings this could end up causing.

Managers Block VAR Explanations

The coaches believe VAR already takes too long

According to a report from the Telegraph, it is claimed that managers were concerned that the proposed method, aimed at improving communication with match-going fans, would further prolong the already lengthy VAR process. Managers have consistently voiced complaints that decisions take too much time as it is and made their feelings known again in meetings that took place in July.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The average time taken for VAR decisions to be completed during the 2023/24 season was 64 seconds.

The likes of Gary O'Neil have not been shy about their views on how technology is implemented in English football, with some even going as far as asking for its removal. However, it is reported that clubs have been asked by the lawmakers to refrain from outright criticising the use of technology, even when making complaints about a decision that they may disagree with.

It is also stated that it is not only the managers who didn't want to see announcements of decisions become the norm, as officials were uncomfortable with the idea of having to explain their decisions directly to fans in the stadium, and there were significant concerns about how practical this approach would be in real-world situations.

Explaining VAR decisions to the paying supporters has become more common across the footballing landscape, having been implemented in the Women's FIFA World Cup and in the MLS. While it is not going to be in the Premier League any time soon, English top flight chief football officer Tony Scholes did reveal that a trial period for this could be set later in the season. For the time being though, the PGMOL are wary of applying more pressure on its officials ahead of what already is going to be a season of change for VAR.

Six-Point Plan to Improve VAR

Howard Webb wants to address six key areas

Further elaborating on the Telegraph's revelation, the Daily Mail provided an explanation on what will be the six main focuses when it comes to improving VAR next season.

It has been suggested that enhancing the clarity of the threshold for VAR interventions, minimizing game delays, improving the supporter experience, strengthening VAR training, ensuring greater transparency and communication of decisions, and implementing a continuous education plan are the six main areas of development that are being worked on.

Improving supporter experiences is believed to be of particularly high priority and will involve more on-screen messaging and in-stadium replays of incidents, while the top flight plans to offer additional explanations of decisions on social media.