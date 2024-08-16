Starting this season, Premier League teams will no longer be releasing team news 60 minutes before they play matches. Instead, they will be announcing their starting lineups and their benches 75 minutes before they kick off because of a new rule that was brought in this summer. It's one of several new rules that have been implemented to help improve the English top flight for the 2024/25 campaign.

While the decision to push the release of team news forward by 15 minutes might seem miniscule to most and not really worth the effort of changing the rules to some, the Premier League actually has a good reason for deciding to make the switch. For years, the laws of the game meant clubs couldn't release team news until exactly 60 minutes before they were due to play, but now that has changed as the FA want to be more closely aligned with their European companions.

Teams Will Announced Their Lineups 75 Minutes Before Games Because of UEFA

The decision to change the time that team news is allowed to be shared from 60 minutes before a game to 75 minutes before is so that the Premier League is more closely aligned with UEFA, as the European footballing body employs a similar law for European matches such as in the Champions League and the Europa League.

It's something fans following the league will have to get used to as it's here to stay and is one of six different new rules that have been introduced this summer by the FA as they look to ensure that the Premier League runs as smoothly as possible going forward. The beauty of football is that the sport is always evolving and this year is no different.

The Premier League Has Introduced Six New Rules

The new schedule for team news is just one of a handful of new rules in the Premier League this year. Alongside it, more players will be able to warm-up on the touchline at the same time than ever before, with the division now allowing five teammates to do so, rather than just three as it previously was. This is to reflect the fact that they increased the number of substitutes allowed in a game in the past to five.

There will also be more balls on hand during Premier League games, with 15 set to be available in stadiums to ensure that games run smoothly and they aren't held up too often when a ball goes out of play. The way added time will be calculated is changing, as is the encroachment rule during a penalty kick. On top of that, the manner in which a referee punishes a player for handballing the ball inside their own area is always being adjusted.

All in all, it's set to be a very exciting season in the Premier League and these new rules should all help make things better for those playing in the league and those watching on from either the stands or the comfort of their homes.