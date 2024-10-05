Key Takeaways Prince William has been a longstanding Aston Villa supporter, attending matches and even witnessing their historic wins.

The significance of Villa's history played a key role in Prince William choosing the club as he looked for a team to support.

Prince William has been spotted at various Villa matches, showing his support for the club, even when they were in the Championship.

After last season's fourth placed finish, Aston Villa qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 1982/83 season. They have started their campaign with two wins out of two, including a 1-0 win against Bayern Munich at Villa Park. This was the first head-to-head clash between the two sides since the 1982 European Cup final, which was the same scoreline after 90 minutes.

Prince William was born 26 days after Villa's only European triumph and was in attendance for the historic victory against Bayern. He has been a longstanding supporter of the club even when they were battling in the second tier of English football in the 2010s. Here is a full explanation of the Prince of Wales' relationship with the Villans as they look to continue their progression in Europe and domestically under Unai Emery.

How Did Prince William Become an Aston Villa Fan

Prince William started supporting Villa in the early 1990s after wanting to follow a team away from the obvious candidates like Manchester United and Chelsea. He attended a school in Berkshire but decided on the Birmingham club after watching his first FA Cup between Villa and Bolton in 2000. He explained the decision in a BBC interview in 2015:

"A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams.” “I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

He added: “Aston Villa’s always had a great history. I have got friends of mine who support Aston Villa and one of the first FA Cup games I went to was Bolton v Aston Villa back in 2000. Sadly, Villa went on to lose to Chelsea (in the final),"

“It was fantastic, I sat with all the fans with my red beanie on, and I was sat with all the Brummie fans and had a great time.

“It was the atmosphere, the camaraderie and I really felt that there was something I could connect with.”

The significance of Villa's history was a key reason in Prince William choosing Villa as his team of choice. In his appearance on That Peter Crouch Podcast in 2020, he said his friends convinced him to follow the club due to the historical significance of his birthday being on the same year as Villa's European Cup victory.

Notable Appearances

The Prince of Wales has been no stranger to watching his beloved Villa live in-person. He attended the FA Cup final in 2015, which saw Arsenal run out 4-0 winners against Tim Sherwood's side. Four years later, though, he was sat next to former Villa striker John Carew to watch Dean Smith's team beat Derby County in the Championship play-off final to secure a return to the Premier League.

In recent times, he has been spotted at matches across various competitions. Last season, he was spotted at Villa Park with his son, George, for the club's Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg against Lille. On Wednesday 2nd October, Prince William was seen in jubilant mood as he watched Emery's side hold on to beat Vincent Kompany's Bayern by a goal to nil in the club's first home Champions League game in 41 years. After the match, Emery said:

"I told him (William) the best moments we can have is days like today and try to enjoy the way," "Because when you are getting at the end, I don’t know where, but everything we are doing on the way, every day, every match, try to enjoy it, enjoy the way."

In a separate interview with CBS Sports, the Spanish manager acknowledged the Prince of Wales' longstanding interest in the club. He said:

"He's supporting us but not just now." "Two years ago when we were not in Europe he was coming to our training round, watching the session, having lunch with us. He's very humble with us. We appreciate a lot his visits to us."

Information gathered from BBC Sport - Correct as of 04/10/24.