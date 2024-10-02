Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has explained why Paris Saint-Germain were not awarded a penalty vs Arsenal in the Champions League. The ball clearly hit Riccardo Calafiori on the arm but the referee did not blow for a foul, while VAR also opted not to get involved.

The Gunners got their first three points of the season in Europe this week, having drawn away at Atalanta in the league phase opener, beating the Ligue 1 giants 2-0 at the 'Arsenal Stadium'. Kai Havertz headed Mikel Arteta's men in front after an exceptional cross from Leandro Trossard. Bukayo Saka then doubled the lead as his freekick was swung into the box, finding the back of the net without a touch from any teammate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bukayo Saka's goal was Arsenal's first goal from a direct free-kick in over three years, with their coming on 18 Sep 2021 (Martin Odegaard v Burnley).

Leading comfortably at half-time, Arsenal sat off for the rest of the game, absorbing any PSG pressure with relative ease. However, in the 77th minute, there were appeals for a penalty, which would have turned the game on its head.

Riccardo Calafiori Avoids Handball Penalty

Ball deflected off own teammate first

Winger Bradley Barcola stretched to keep the attack alive but was expertly stopped in his tracks by William Saliba. As the Arsenal defender won the ball, though, it flicked up into the arm and clearly struck Calafiori on the arm.

Working as part of the Amazon Prime commentary team, Alan Shearer noted: "It certainly hit his hand, didn't it?" But referee Slavko Vincic allowed play to go on. At the next stoppage in play, VAR checked the possible foul but ultimately decided there was no punishable offence.

Speaking on Prime, Clattenburg was called upon to give his view on the matter. Using his experience as a past Premier League referee as well as an analyst for Nottingham Forest, he explained why there was no penalty:

"It's interesting because it's come off his teammate. Because it's come off his teammate, it's hit his arm. He doesn't mean to handle the ball. His arm is outstretched, but I doubt – because it's come off his own teammate – that this will result in a penalty kick. "

Luis Enrique Accepts Arsenal Were "Superior"

"We couldn't cope"

While fans online seemed to think there should have been a penalty, PSG manager Luis Enrique did not choose to obsess about it in his post-match interview. Instead, the manager accepted responsibility for the defeat, telling the press:

"Today we were far away from the standards you need in this kind of match. Arsenal were much better in terms of pressure, intensity, they won every duel.

"It's impossible to play for a positive result when you don't win any of your duels on the pitch, their defenders anticipated our attackers and our defenders didn't anticipate their attackers. Arsenal were superior."

He added: "This was our first big rival at a higher level. We knew from the first minute they would press us high and they did it aggressively and we couldn't cope with that pressure.

"[Arsenal manager] Mikel [Arteta] has been here for five years, I've been at Paris for one year and two months. I don't know where we are. I have a clear idea where I want us to be, but I don't know how much time I will need."

PSG beat Girona in their first Champions League game and will host PSV next time out, while Arsenal will face Shakhtar Donetsk at home.

