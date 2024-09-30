Ousmane Dembele will miss Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Arsenal in the Champions League after a fallout with Luis Enrique. The French winger has arguably been the club's standout performer during the opening weeks of the new season, but he won't travel to north London.

The Parisiens opened their Champions League campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Spanish outfit Girona while Mikel Arteta's Arsenal held a stubborn Atalanta side to a goalless draw in Italy. The new format of the competition sees several heavyweight clashes in the league phase, with the encounter at the Emirates right up there among the biggest.

Both teams head into the game following solid league wins over the weekend, although PSG's 3-1 success over Rennes is cited as the reason behind Dembele's expected absence. The Gunners prevented a major slip-up in the Premier League title race with a late win against Leicester City and head into the European tie with renewed confidence with the winger set to miss out.

Dembele and Enrique 'Had an Arguement'

The pair clashed following a recent league victory

Close

According to French journalist Julien Laurens, Dembele has been dropped from the squad for the venture to England. This is following a heated exchange between the player and his manager, Enrique, after the aforementioned triumph vs Rennes. Laurens reported:

"They had an argument after the game against Rennes on Friday night and Luis Enrique didn’t like it so Dembele, PSG’s best player this season, is not in the squad."

The Arsenal clash marks the start of a difficult-looking set of away fixtures for the Paris-based side. Trips to Bayern Munich, RB Salzburg and VfB Stuttgart will follow in the eight-game Champions League group stage.

A tough battle at the top of their domestic league could be on the cards as both PSG and AS Monaco have taken 16 points from a possible 18 so far this term. Enrique's men will need to rise to the occasion without one of their leading players for the next match, at least.

Arsenal boast one of the best defensive records in Europe, meaning it will be even more of an uphill battle for the visitors to get a result without their most efficient forward.

Ousmane Dembele's 2024/25 Season

The Frenchman has been on fire

During his team's blistering start to the campaign, which has seen them win five of six league matches, Dembele has registered eight goal contributions. The 27-year-old appears to finally be stepping up to the plate as the talisman for a top European club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bradley Barcola (6), Mason Greenwood (5) and Jonathan David (5) are the only players with more Ligue 1 goals than Ousmane Dembele (4) this season.

PSG needed a new star man after Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid in the summer, and the France international looks to be that player. His two-footed nature and direct dribbling ability make Demebele a nightmare for opposing full-backs to deal with on his best day.

His career hasn't quite hit the heights expected when he was signed as the heir apparent to Neymar's throne at Barcelona in 2017. Randal Kolo Muani is the likely replacement for Dembele for PSG's fixture against Arsenal, joining Bradley Barcola and Kang-in Lee in the frontline.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-09-24.