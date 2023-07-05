The arrival of former Barcelona player and manager Luis Enrique at PSG has an added benefit for the Catalan giants it would seem.

Over the years, the two clubs have had their fair share of conflict on and off the field, with high-profile Barcelona players moving to the French capital.

When Neymar moved to PSG for an astonishing €222 million, Barcelona were shocked as he was on the cusp of becoming a legend at the Nou Camp.

With the wad of money Barcelona received, many thought they would rebuild effectively. Instead, their transfers left a lot to be desired, and most failed miserably to cope with the pressure of playing for Barcelona.

Barca failed to replace Neymar wisely

Phillipe Coutinho and Antione Griezmann arrived in a bid to replace Neymar, and it's safe to say both players didn't live up to the lofty expectations.

Coutinho and Griezmann made 150 appearances between them, hardly a good return on investment, and never threatened to match Neymar's success at the club.

Ousmane Dembele arrived at Barcelona around the same time as Neymar left. While he has shown promise recently, he has had a turbulent time in Spain, with form and injuries seeing him fall down the pecking order.

The horrible misuse of money generated from the sale of Neymar resulted in Barcelona watching their fierce rivals Real Madrid lift Champions League after Champions League, four times in fact. In contrast, the Catalan giants haven't lifted the much coveted trophy since 2015.

Why won't PSG sign Barcelona players anymore?

According to SPORT, Enrique's arrival at the Parc de Princes has calmed the tension between the two clubs, and the former Barcelona manager will look elsewhere to bolster his squad. A subconscious gentleman's agreement, if you will.

Barcelona can rest easy with PSG now unlikely to move for any of their big-name players. They have learnt their lesson from the Neymar debacle by putting astronomical release clauses in some of their players' contracts. The likes of Gavi, Pedri, and Ronald Araujo have €1 billion release clauses, something no club in the world is likely to pay for one player.

Football may be going bonkers in terms of transfer fees. However, we've not quite reached that level of insanity yet.

With Enrique becoming the manager of PSG, it will give everyone at Barcelona a sigh of relief. An inside man and a club legend in charge of a side that has caused Barcelona so much trouble over the years.

The manager's office at PSG is a revolving door, however, and there's no knowing how long Enrique will last in Paris. Huge names such as Laurent Blanc, Carlo Ancelotti, Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, and Mauricio Pochettino have all come and gone. Not one of those big-name managers lasted more than three years at the club. That is a good indication of how the club operates, ruthless and perhaps unstable.

PSG crave the Champions League, they are yet to win the trophy, and their Qatari owners are determined to bring it to Paris. Whether Enrique will be the man to achieve that aim remains to be seen. One thing is certain, the pressure on his shoulders to deliver will be immense.