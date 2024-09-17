After making his Arsenal debut in Sunday's north London derby victory, Raheem Sterling's reason for not making the move to the Gunners much earlier in his career has re-emerged. The 29-year-old moved from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates on loan as his turbulent time at Chelsea came to an end, and his substitute appearance saw him handed a 10-minute cameo in one of the club's biggest games of the season.

With plenty of Premier League-winning experience and pedigree, the Arsenal faithful will be hoping that Sterling can replicate his best form to take Mikel Arteta's side of the line this season. However, his journey to the Emirates could have been a lot different if it hadn't been for one very important person.

Sterling's Mum Stopped Him Joining Arsenal

The Gunners came calling when the winger was just 10-years-old

Following the completion of his move, comments from Sterling back in 2018 revealed that he wanted to move to the club when he was 10 years old but was told no by his mother. Speaking to the Players Tribune, Sterling stated:

"When I was 10 or 11, I was getting scouted by some big clubs in London. Fulham wanted me. Arsenal wanted me. And when Arsenal want you, of course you’re thinking you gotta go there. Biggest club in London, you know? So I’m running around telling my mates, ‘I’m off to the Arsenal!’ "But my Mum is a proper warrior. She knows how to make it in this world. She’s probably the most streetwise person I know. She sat me down one day, and she said, 'Look, I love you. But I don’t feel you should go to Arsenal'. She said, ‘If you go there, there’s going to be 50 players who are just as good as you. You’ll just be a number. You need to go somewhere where you can work your way up.’ "She convinced me to go to QPR, and it was probably the best decision I ever made. At QPR, they didn’t let me slip up.”

Sterling would later leave London to try an adventure further north when Liverpool snapped him up in 2010. This would be the start of an excellent Premier League career where he would win four league titles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sterling has managed 185 goal contributions in 380 Premier League games.

Permanent Arsenal Move a Possibility

Sterling joined the Gunners on a 'low-cost' loan deal

While Sterling's move to the Emirates is only a short-term one, with no obligation to buy, it remains a possibility that this could happen in the future. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Ben Jacobs stated:

"Yeah, it's possible. Raheem Sterling is very excited by the Arsenal move, a player that Mikel Arteta knows well, and exactly the kind of signing that Arsenal have done in the past, where they've seen opportunism in the market. "And often it's those kind of players, Trossard, Jorginho, now Sterling, that have actually had huge benefit. "So Sterling has not arrived at Arsenal, even with Reiss Nelson departing for Fulham, feeling like he's guaranteed to start all of the big games. "But he's prepared to be a squad player, and he knows that he's going to be integrated into the culture and get a fair amount of minutes throughout the season."

Stats via Premier League - correct as of 17/09/24.