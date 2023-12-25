Highlights The Baltimore Ravens have been underdogs only once in their first 14 games of the 2023 NFL season.

The Ravens should be excited about being underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, as recent underdogs have won seven straight games.

All seven of the recent Monday Night Football underdog victories were decided by four points or less.

Over their first 14 games of the 2023 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens have only been the underdogs on one occasion, that being their Week 2 matchup on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens, of course, won the game behind a strong performance from Lamar Jackson, who completed 24 of 33 passes for 237 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, also adding 54 rushing yards on 12 carries in the 27-24 victory.

John Harbaugh is hoping his team can buck the odds again this week as Baltimore heads into a high-profile Christmas Day clash on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers as 5.5-point underdogs.

As the Ravens own the best record in the AFC at 11-3, it's only natural that they'd feel a bit disrespected, even if they are on the road and battling a 49ers team that owns the same 11-3 record and has won six straight games by an average of 18.8 points.

However, given how things have played out on Monday nights in recent weeks, Baltimore should actually be thrilled about not being favored.

Related Updated NFL MVP race odds heading into Week 16 Heading into Week 16, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy has a commanding lead in the NFL MVP race.

The Ravens should be ecstatic to be underdogs against the 49ers

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

If recent history is any indication of how this possible Super Bowl 58 preview plays out, the Ravens are sitting pretty.

Starting with Week 10 when the Denver Broncos, who were 3-5 at the time, upset the Buffalo Bills, then 5-4, the underdog has won the last seven Monday Night Football games. The seven-game streak of underdogs winning outright is the longest in MNF history, which dates back to 1970.

Don't forget there were two Monday-nighters in Week 14.

Monday Night Football Results Since Week 10 Week Favorite Underdog MNF Result 10 Bills (5-4, Home) Broncos (3-5, Away) Broncos-24, Bills-22 11 Chiefs (7-2, Home) Eagles (8-1, Away) Eagles-21, Chiefs-17 12 Vikings (6-5, Home) Bears (3-8, Away) Bears-12, Vikings-10 13 Jaguars (8-3, Home) Bengals (5-6, Away) Bengals-34, Jaguars-31 (OT) 14 Dolphins (9-3, Home) Titans (4-8, Away) Titans-28, Dolphins-27 14 Packers (6-6, Away) Giants (4-8, Home) Giants-24, Packers-22 15 Eagles (10-3, Away) Seahawks (6-7, Home) Seahawks-20, Eagles-17

In addition to the underdog trend, it's hard not to notice that all seven of these games were decided by four points or less. So it'll be interesting to see if that particular trend continues as well.

While some Baltimore players explicitly stated how disrespected they felt, Jackson, who's been favored in 82.7% of his regular-season starts, says he actually prefers the underdog role.

"I don't want them to pick us," Jackson said. "I like being the underdog. I believe we play better when we're doubted and [when] people aren't choosing us to win the game. I feel like we play better all the time, so just do it all the way to February. That's all I ask."

Will Jackson and the Ravens keep the Monday Night Football underdog streak alive? The world will find out soon enough.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.