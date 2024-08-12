Highlights Breakdancing judge has explained why Australia's Raygun scored 0 at Paris 2024 Olympics due to comparative system.

Fans criticised Raygun online for not scoring any points, but judge MGbility defended her efforts and original routines.

Raygun tried to showcase Australia through her unique performances, hopping like a kangaroo.

A breakdancing judge has revealed that Australia's Raygun scored 0 for her routine at the Paris 2024 Olympics because the judges use a comparative system, so her performance was just compared to her competitors who were deemed to have put in better performances on the day.

The Sydney university lecturer became one of the first athletes to ever compete in breaking at the Olympics as the event was added to this summer's games for the first time ever. Across three different dances, though, Raygun failed to score a single point. It was a memorable showing for all the wrong reasons and fans online have been very vocal in the mockery and criticism of the 36-year-old.

Now, a breakdancing judge has spoken out about the incident and explained that while Raygun failed to score a single point throughout the event, that isn't necessarily an indictment on her own performances, but comes down to how good the other athletes competing against her were.

Judge MGbility Says She Did Her Best

They said the 0 didn't mean she was bad

Fans have been tearing into Raygun's performance online following the event. There has been a lot of talk about the fact that she didn't get a single point in any of her routines. That doesn't necessarily mean she was bad, though, according to one breakdancing judge. Going by MGbility, the official has since spoken out to News Corp about the competitor's showing at the Olympics and admitted to feeling bad for her. They don't think her score was down to being poor, though, and it was more a reflection of how good her competitors were.

"I feel personally very sorry. The breaking and hip hop community definitely stands behind her. She was just trying to bring something new, something original and something that represents her country. "We stay with her. We have five criteria in the comparative judging system. Just her level was maybe not as high as the other competitors. 'Again, we're using a comparative judging system. Her competitors were just better but it doesn't mean that she did really bad. She did her best."

In fact, not only did MGbility not think the poor score was a reflection of Raygun's performance, but they actually thought she did a solid job representing her country with her routines.

Raygun Tried to Showcase Australia With Her Routines

Moves included replicating a kangaroo

Raygun's performance was very unusual and unlike anything else that was on display during the breaking event, but according to MGbility, she did a solid job representing both Australia and Oceania with her performances. At one point, the competitor hopped like a kangaroo, yawned at her opponent and performed the sprinkler. The judge thinks she did her best and deserved to be there.

"She was representing Australia and Oceania and did her best. She won the Oceania qualifier officially. If some people are wondering how she got into the Olympic Games, she qualified from her region. Unfortunately for her, the other b-girls were better. That's why she didn't score any votes in her rounds. "Breaking is all about originality and bringing something new to the table from your country or region and this is exactly what Raygun was doing. 'She got inspired by her surroundings, which in this case, for example, was you know – kangaroo. The animal."

Raygun hit out at trolls after the event, but her performances will live long in the memory of fans. Especially considering breaking won't be returning at the LA 2028 Olympics. News that the event would be axed for the next Olympic Games surfaced before this year's event had even got underway. With how it all played out, it's hard to imagine those in charge are regretting that decision.