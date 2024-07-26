Highlights RB Leipzig deems Barcelona's offer for Olmo ridiculous amid proposed payment terms and wild clauses.

RB Leipzig have branded Barcelona's offer for Dani Olmo as ridiculous after the Catalan giants proposed a deal that would see the Bundesliga club receive nothing this summer for their highly rated midfielder. Few stars saw their stock and reputation rise as significantly as the 26-year-old's did throughout Euro 2024.

Olmo played a crucial role in Spain's European Championship triumph, scoring three times and creating two assists. He was as influential to his nation's success as anyone in the team, and clubs around the world took notice. It seemed all but certain that there would be interest in his services this summer, and Barcelona are the first team to make an official offer to lure him away from Leipzig.

Unfortunately for the Spaniards, it doesn't look like they'll be getting their man, as the Bundesliga club was reportedly shocked and appalled at the deal they proposed for Olmo. Looking at the offer, it's not hard to see why they aren't particularly happy with it.

Barcelona's 'Ridiculous' Offer

They included some bizarre clauses

It's no secret that Barcelona have fallen on some hard times financially in recent years. That is reflected in their offer for Olmo as the Spaniards proposed a deal that would see them pay €40m to RB Leipzig. The catch is that the fee would be paid in four yearly instalments of €10m and wouldn't actually start until 2025.

This means that they would take the highly regarded talent away from the German side and Leipzig wouldn't receive a single penny for the deal this summer. Not only that, but they included two wild clauses as well, that would see them pay Leipzig an additional €10m if they could win the La Liga title twice by 2029, and a further €10m if they could get their hands on the Champions League trophy twice by 2029.

According to Diario Sport, the Germans consider the offer a ridiculous one, and it seems safe to say that they won't be taking Barcelona up on the deal anytime soon. Consider how good Olmo has been for Leipzig, it's easy to see why they hold him in such high regard.

Olmo's RB Leipzig Career

He's played close to 150 games for the club

Having impressed at Dinamo Zagreb, Olmo joined Leipzig in 2020. The club have a reputation for unearthing gems and honing them into some of Europe's brightest talent and that's what they've done with the Spaniard. He's played 148 times for the club over the last four and a half years, scoring 29 goals, while assisting a further 34 in the process.

41 of those goal contributions have come in just over 100 league appearances for Leipzig, and while the Bundesliga side haven't won a league title during his tenure, they have gotten their hands on the DFB-Pokal twice, while also bagging the DFL-Supercup on one occasion.

He's been an incredible servant, and while the notion of returning to his homeland of Spain and playing for one of its biggest clubs in Barcelona will no doubt be a tempting one for the midfielder, the Catalan giants will have to up their offer if they're to stand any chance of convincing Leipzig to let him go.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 26/07/2024