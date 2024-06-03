Highlights Real Madrid's fans and players are known for celebrating the team's successes at Fuente de Cibeles in the centre of Madrid.

The tradition dates back to the 1960s, when Atletico Madrid's supporters gathered at the monument to toast their team winning the European Cup Winners' Cup.

The fountain is now firmly associated with Real Madrid, with Atletico and their fans now celebrating big trophy wins 500 metres down the road, at Fuente de Neptuna.

Real Madrid's status as the European Cup's dominant side has been secure for some time now, yet their appetite for winning the competition shows no sign of diminishing any time soon. They have won the competition 15 times - more than twice as many times as AC Milan, who are their closest challengers with seven.

Los Blancos were not at their best in the 2023-24 showpiece at Wembley, with Borussia Dortmund the better side for much of the game, but, as they have done on several occasions in recent years, Madrid found a way to win. Dani Carvajal opened the scoring in the 74th minute before Vinicius Junior crowned the Spanish giants' victory nine minutes later.

Why Real Madrid Celebrate at Fuente de Cibeles

Tradition was started by Atletico Madrid fans in 1960s

Familiar scenes unfolded in the Spanish capital the day after the final, as Madrid's players, fresh from their flight back from London, once more paraded the biggest trophy in club football in front of their fans. It is a tradition for Madrid's players and fans to celebrate big trophy wins at Fuente de Cibeles, a fountain located in the centre of the Plaza Cibeles, one of the main monuments in the centre of the city.

Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez, who played the entirety of the final at Wembley, draped a Real Madrid flag over the statue of Cibeles before lifting the trophy high for Madrid's fans to see.

The tradition of Madrid celebrating trophy wins at Fuente de Cibeles dates back decades, and is actually one that is believed to have been started by rivals Atletico Madrid. Atletico's fans flocked to the fountain to toast their side beating Fiorentina in the final of the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1962. Given the fountain's central location, Real Madrid fans soon began copying their rivals and began celebrating their trophy wins at the same place.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid are the most successful club in Spain, with 104 major trophies. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are the fourth most successful, having won 33 trophies.

Both sets of fans celebrated successes at the fountain during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, but when Real Madrid enjoyed a period of dominance in the late 1980s, winning La Liga five times in a row between 1986 and 1990, the fountain became synonymous with Real Madrid's successes and Atletico, who underwhelmed throughout the 80s, began celebrating their triumphs elsewhere.

After winning the Copa del Rey in 1991, Atletico celebrated at the nearby Fuente de Neptuna, just 500 metres south of the Cibeles. Fuente de Neptuna is a fountain located in the centre of the Plaza de Canovas del Castillo, and Atletico's players and fans have celebrated their successes there over the last 30 years or so.

Sergio Ramos Talked Up 'Love' for Cibeles

Real Madrid legend celebrated multiple wins at the fountain

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who won four Champions Leagues with Madrid, celebrated many a triumph at Fuente de Cibeles, and previously spoke of his relationship with the fountain, which depicts Cybele, a Phrygian goddess. “It’s a true platonic love,” Ramos said. “Spending a moment with Cibeles is like when you see your mother again after going two or three months without seeing her. Whenever I drive by the fountain, I sit gazing at the statue for as long as the traffic lights stay red.”

The statue also has significance relating to the Spanish national team. During the 1986 World Cup, which was held in Mexico, Real Madrid youngster Emilio Butragueno scored four goals in a win for Spain over Denmark, who were hotly tipped at the time. Butragueno's showing prompted fans to gather at the Cibeles to celebrate, with the distinct Real Madrid flavour to Spain's squad at the time meaning that the victory felt even more special for Madridistas.

The Cibeles predates the existence of both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, dating back to the 1700s, when it was designed by Ventura Rodriguez, an architect from Madrid. The fountain was completed in 1780, and shows Cybele, a Phyrgian earth and fertility deity, riding in a chariot that is being pulled by two lions. The fountain was moved to its current location in 1895 - seven years before Real Madrid was founded as a football club.