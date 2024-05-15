Highlights Chelsea will receive a £5M bonus from Real Madrid after they reached the Champions League performance.

Eden Hazard retired from football in October 2023 but that hasn't stopped Real Madrid from continuing to pay Chelsea for him.

Chelsea will land a £5 million bonus from Eden Hazard’s deal to Real Madrid after the Spaniards reached the Champions League final, despite the player’s retirement from football seven months ago, as reported by The Telegraph.

The Stamford Bridge icon made the £130m switch from the blue of Chelsea to the famous white and gold of Real Madrid all the way back in 2019, but the terms of the package remain valid following his contract termination and subsequent retirement last season.

Five years on from the blockbuster transfer, Chelsea are still profiting from the deal, with one of Eden Hazard's performance-related add-ons being triggered after Carlo Ancelotti's team edged past Bayern Munich in a 2-1 Champions League semi-final second leg victory last week.

While the amount owed to the Blues is minimal compared to the sums paid in today's transfer market, the windfall will be much welcomed as Todd Boehly looks to comply with the Premier League’s profit-and-sustainability rules after the club has already had close scathings with officialdom in the post-Abramovich period.

Hazard Continues to Reward Chelsea

The deal to sell him to Real Madrid ws a masterstroke

Hazard’s move to the Santiago Bernabeu has long been hailed as one of the best pieces of business in the transfer market, with Chelsea receiving around £88 million up front for the Belgium international who was 28 at the time. But while he has often been cited as one of the Premier League's best wingers of all time, not all worked out as well in the Spanish capital.

Achievable bonuses to the already-lucrative deal were made up of clauses such as reaching major finals and appearing a certain amount of times. But Los Blancos certainly got the short end of the straw, since the final few years of Hazard's glittering career were plagued by a worrying fitness record. He played just 54 La Liga matches during his four seasons at Real, whereas his best football were played in London.

The Blues' shrewd £32 million signing from Lille in 2012 won two Premier League titles and two Europa Leagues during his seven years in West London. In 245 Premier League appearances, the diminutive orchestrator scored 85 goals and provided 54 assists.

His legendary status at Stamford Bridge means he will always be welcomed open-armed to the club, and it is no surprise that he continues to repay his gratitude in one form or another to the club he made a name for himself at.

He hung up his boots in October 2023 at the age of just 32

When Hazard announced his retirement last season, it shook his admirers to the core. 32 years old at the time, he was deemed too young and too talented to hang his boots up. However, when speaking about his decision, the Belgian remained positive, saying:

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time, I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. Thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.”

On 10 March 2024, Lille OSC chose to rename the Domaine de Luchin training centre's main pitch after Hazard, and with his part-ownership of San Diego 1904 FC with ex teammate Demba Ba, the Belgian's football presence will remain strong long after he steps away from his playing days.