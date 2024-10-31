La Liga officially announced on Thursday that Saturday's game between Real Madrid and Valencia has been postponed due to the fatal flash floods that have devastated parts of Spain this week.

Torrential rain has caused severe flooding in the south of the country, killing over 100 people and counting as authorities continue rescue efforts.

Madrid was set to travel to Valencia for a game at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday, but the Spanish Football Federation announced that the game will be played at a later date instead, following a request by Valencia.

The club released a statement on Thursday commending the decision, as well as the ongoing emergency services helping those affected by the disaster.

"The club appreciate the commendable work of the emergency services, as well as the understanding of LALIGA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, CP Parla Escuela – Fair Play and Real Madrid, who have shown full sensitivity in postponing our matches in light of the serious consequences of this emergency."

Los Blancos' game is one of four matches postponed throughout Spain, as Villareal-Rayo Vallecano, Levante-Malaga (La Liga 2) and Real Madrid-Levante (Liga F) will also not be played.

It is still unclear when the game between Real and Valencia will be rescheduled.

The Galacticos' next game is on Nov. 5 against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League .

Real Madrid currently sit in second place in La Liga on 24 points after losing El Clásico 4-0 to FC Barcelona last weekend.