Highlights Real Madrid stars celebrated their Champions League semi-final win against Bayern Munich with a white chair.

It's not the first time the celebration has been seen, as it was also present during previous Champions League successes and the club's 2021-22 La Liga celebrations.

David Alaba hoisted the chair in the air in front of the Real Madrid supporters after being encouraged by Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid stars were spotted celebrating their Champions League semi-final success against Bayern Munich with a white chair. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba were seen raising the prop in the air as the players shared their moment of joy with the fans inside the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite being 1-0 down heading into the final minutes of the second leg, Los Blancos once again produced a memorable comeback as Newcastle and Stoke City flop Joselu netted a quickfire brace to turn the Spanish giants' fortunes around. Alphonso Davies had given his side the lead in Madrid with a stunning weak-footed effort to put the Germans ahead following a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

However, no lead is safe against Real Madrid in the Champions League, and this was the case once again as Joselu capitalised on a rare Manuel Neuer goalkeeping error before tapping in the winner from a Rudiger cross. Controversy hit the victory as a late decision by the linesman denied the visitors the chance to equalise, but the 14-time winners progressed to the final.

A showdown with Borussia Dortmund on June 1 now awaits at Wembley Stadium in the final as Carlo Ancelotti's men look to add to their record number of European crowns.

David Alaba Celebrates With White Chair

Now a famous and much-loved celebration

Amid the celebrations - which involved Real Madrid players wearing 'A Por La 15' shirts - Rudiger was seen bringing a white chair onto the field and running straight to Alaba. The ever-chaotic German then encouraged his fellow defender to lift the seat in front of the crowd, who loved every minute of it.

Related What Real Madrid's 'A Por La 15' Shirts Mean Real Madrid players have worn special 'A Por La' shirts after some of their biggest and most important Champions League victories.

This isn't the first time the Austrian has pulled out a chair while celebrating a big success. The first time this was seen was after Real Madrid's comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain en route to winning the 2021-22 Champions League title He would then bring out his now trademark celebration after the Spanish giants defeated Liverpool in the final of the competition that year.

When asked about how he came up with this way of celebrating, the ex-Bayern Munich ace stated that it was a spur-of-the-moment decision, rather than a pre-planned action. He said (per GOAL):

"It’s good to try new celebrations every now and then. And the chair was there at just the right moment. I didn’t think about it, it was just the emotion of it all."

It became a regular sight for Real Madrid supporters in 2022 as Alaba was seen hoisting the chair in the air and waving it in front of his teammates and supporters after the club lifted a record 35th La Liga trophy at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Unfortunately for the versatile defender, he has missed a large part of the 2023-24 season due to injury and will be ruled out of the upcoming Champions League final, so this moment will have meant a lot to him. His teammate, Rudiger, made sure the 31-year-old felt involved in the aftermath of the huge victory despite being unable to take part.

Rudiger Explains the Return of the Chair

It was a classy gesture by the German

CBS Sports asked Rudiger about his decision to bring back the celebration which has become a fan favourite over recent years. The ex-Chelsea centre-back explained: "That was for David Alaba because he is an important part of the team. I think the chair had to be brought up again for the fans to cheer him up and everyone is important." View his comments in the video below:

The team spirit in the dressing room at the Spanish club is perhaps part of the reason behind the enormous success of Los Blancos, who are now in contention to win a double after they secured their 36th La Liga title shortly before their incredible comeback against Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti's men will now head to London for a European final, which they will be strong favourites to win due to the vast experience of their team. The likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal have been there and done it on the biggest stage many times, while Borussia Dortmund don't possess this quality.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal could become the players with the most Champions League wins of all-time if Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund. The duo are currently on five along with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Alaba is likely to break out the chair celebration if his team are to lift the biggest continental prize in Europe. However, a young and hungry Dortmund side stands between the men in the famous white kit and a historic 15th Champions League trophy. For the versatile defender, it would be a fourth winners' medal after he previously won the showpiece tournament twice for Bayern Munich and once for Real Madrid.