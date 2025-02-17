Real Madrid are reportedly seeking 'asylum' in a rival European league following the latest development in their ongoing row with La Liga and its president, Javier Tebas. The reigning Spanish champions are sat at the top of the table with just over a third of the 2024-25 campaign to go and have won the most La Liga titles with 36.

However, despite their rich history and their status as the biggest team in the country, it is claimed that their current gripes with the league's hierarchy could see them quit La Liga and attempt to enter another domestic European division, with moves to Italy, France, or Germany being considered.

Madrid Looking to Leave La Liga

Club President Florentino Perez has long been trying to push the European Super League

According to a report from Spanish outlet SPORT, as per Forbes, Los Blancos are at loggerheads with the Spanish top flight and specifically Tebas after what has been perceived as continued injustices against the club. The latest of these have come in the form of refereeing decisions, one of which saw Jude Bellingham sent off during a 1-1 draw with Osasuna at the weekend, a result that could open the door for Barcelona to regain top spot.

It is claimed that Madrid sounded out a potential move to the Premier League - the most lucrative domestic competition in world football - but nothing ever came of preliminary discussions. It is believed that this time, the Spanish giants would turn their attentions to a move to the Bundesliga in Germany, Italy's Serie A or France's Ligue 1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The La Liga's current domestic television rights deal is worth €990 million annually.

In order to make this happen, club president Florentino Perez would have to seek approval from FIFA, but this would have to come after being given the green light from La Liga, something which would be incredibly unlikely given Madrid's stature and importance to the division.

It is also claimed by the report that La Liga president Tebas has been running an 'anti-Madrid crusade' due to feeling threatened by the possibility of the European Super League.

