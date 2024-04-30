Highlights Real Madrid are the most successful team in the history of European football, having won the European Cup 14 times.

The Spanish giants are known for their famous all-white strip and are even nicknamed Los Blancos (The Whites).

At the top of the club badge, there is a crown, which appeared after the club were granted royal patronage in 1920.

Real Madrid are the most successful club in European football history, having lifted the biggest continental trophy a staggering 14 times. Carlo Ancelotti's men are aiming to pull even further clear of the opposition as the men in the famous white kit are still in contention to secure the 2023-24 Champions League title.

Founded in 1902, the club have also won more La Liga titles than any other club in history as they also look to add another Spanish top-flight trophy to their overflowing cabinet. Many world-class players have passed through the club, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, and Zinedine Zidane, among others.

While the faces may have changed throughout the 100+ years of their history, there's one thing that's remained consistent: the colours in which they play. There are few sights more iconic than seeing a team of superstars line up in an all-white kit, with that famous badge on their chest.

Why Real Madrid Wear White

This explains their famous nickname

It has long been accepted that the all-white kit is synonymous with the biggest club in world football, but where did their inspiration stem from? The Spanish giants actually based their colours on a club from England. That team was called Corinthian FC, an amateur side based in the country's capital.

Two of Real Madrid's founders - Patricio Escobal and Felix Quesada - visited the London-based club in the early 20th century and were said to be impressed with the side wearing white tops. They then decided to adapt that slightly and add matching shorts and socks to complete the now iconic look.

Many fans will be aware that the 35-time La Liga champions are known as 'Los Blancos' which translates to 'The Whites' in English. There were brief changes in the colours of Real Madrid kits as the club experimented with alternative designs in the 1920s, but former President - Pedro Parages - declared the all-white kit would return as any deviation from the norm would be a bad omen.

A former Premier League side also took inspiration for their all-white look. That club was Leeds United, who replicated Real Madrid's strips in the 1960s, meaning they had also accidentally copied Corinthian FC. The Yorkshire-based outfit had previously played in both blue and yellow but are now well-known for their white kits and are also nicknamed 'The Whites'.

Why Real Madrid Have a Crown on Their Badge

It hasn't always been the case

Eagle-eyed supporters will notice that Real Madrid's iconic badge has a crown at the top of it. There's an interesting story behind this, too. Per The Sun, the club was initially known simply as Madrid Football Club.

The addition of 'Real' came in 1920 after King Alfonso XIII granted the Spanish side royal patronage. 'Real' is the Spanish word for 'Royal', meaning the English translation of the club's name is 'Royal Madrid.' As Spain became a republic in 1931, the crown was removed from the Real Madrid crest and the stripe of Castille was added. The crown did then return in 1941 and is still seen on the club's logo over 80 years later.

If the crown were to disappear once more, fans would likely be in uproar as it's one of the longest-standing and legendary badges in world football. Lots of teams have changed their crests in recent times, but any adaptations to Real Madrid's would make many sit up and really take notice.

Real Madrid's Heritage

Los Blancos are the most successful Spanish team

The club have secured 96 major honours in their long and storied history, making them the most successful club from Spain, and they are looking increasingly likely to extend that lead before their fierce rivals Barcelona can close the gap. Carlo Ancelotti's side are closing in on La Liga success, while Bayern Munich are their upcoming semi-final opponents in the Champions League.

The spell that saw the Spaniards lift Europe's elite prize three years in a row under the guidance of club legend Zinedine Zidane took their haul in the competition significantly ahead of AC Milan's tally of seven. This can move to an incredible 15 if they are to overcome the German opposition and then whoever they face in the final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid have won 50% of the last 10 Champions League seasons (5).

Real Madrid's long history in continental competitions is wonderful, with the last time they came out on the losing side in a European final coming in a Cup Winners' Cup final against Scottish side Aberdeen. This was in 1983, over 40 years ago.

Most Champions League/European Cup Trophies Club Number Real Madrid 14 AC Milan 7 Liverpool 6 Bayern Munich 6 Barcelona 5 Ajax 4

All statistics in this article are courtesy of the Champions League (Correct as of 30/04/2024)