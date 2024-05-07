Highlights Real Madrid will not lift their La Liga trophy this weekend, showing respect for Granada.

The Spanish Football Federation planned for the title presentation in Granada but Madrid have declined due to Granada's delicate situation.

The title celebration will now take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 14, with defender Nacho lifting his first trophy as captain.

According to reports, Real Madrid will not lift their latest La Liga trophy this weekend despite having secured the title. They will be playing away against relegation candidates Granada and don't feel as though it's appropriate.

Los Blancos sealed a record-extending 36th Spanish league triumph last weekend as they reached an insurmountable 13-point lead over Girona. Goals from Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, and Joselu sealed a 3-0 win over Cadiz before Barcelona suffered defeat to second-place Gironistes later on in the day.

It was the intention of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to give Madrid the title in their very next game. However, Granada could be relegated on the same day as their upcoming opponents are handed their league title, so the timing is a little awkward.

Madrid show respect to Granada over league title

"It doesn't make sense"

Per Marca, RFEF decided that Real Madrid would lift the cup in Los Carmenes, 431 kilometres from their home. The Spanish footballing body had yet to decide if the delivery would occur before or after the game due to the fact that Grenada's relegation could be confirmed once the game was over.

Los Blancos are not keen on the whole idea for two key reasons. Firstly, in a classy gesture, they don't want to rub their success in the noses of the downcast Andalusian team. The report quotes those in Madrid as saying: "It doesn't make sense." It's added:

"Out of respect for Granada and its people, we are not going to allow them to give us the Cup in Granada."

The second reason is more obvious. They see it as logical and more enjoyable to lift the title in front of their fans at the Bernabeu. The trophy is usually given to the champions at their home ground, unless the competition is won at an away match. This unusual current situation arises because Madrid's success was confirmed hours after their match had been won – so it was sealed between games.

Related Who is Brazilian Teenage Sensation Endrick Brazil sensation Endrick scored his first international goal against England, and is set to take the step up when he moves to Real Madrid.

Madrid will celebrate at the Santiago Bernabeu

Title lift will happen on 14 May

Reports from AS, have now confirmed that, after an initial decision for Carlo Ancelotti's men to celebrate in Granada, it will instead now be presented to them on Tuesday 14 May at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It will be a historic moment for defender Nacho Fernandez. The Spaniard will be lifting his 25th major trophy with the side, but his first as the club captain. He told Real Madrid TV:

"I'd be lying to you if I told you that when I was little I didn't dream of winning a LaLiga as captain. It's a feeling I've been looking forward to this year. It's a dream come true. To win a league title at Real Madrid is magnificent, but to do it as captain is even better. It makes my hair stand on end to think that I'm going to go to Cibeles to put the scarf on her."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nacho has reached his 25th trophy at the same time as teammate Luka Modric. This now means the pair have the joint-most success in a Madrid shirt, alongside former icons Marcelo and Karim Benzema.

Of course, Madrid's season could get better yet. They take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League tie on Wednesday night. The game is in the balance as the first match in Germany ended 2-2. The winner will take on either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final on 1 June.