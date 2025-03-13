Real Sociedad are set to be without a key player for their Europa League second-leg tie with Manchester United after he was prohibited from securing a visa. The Spanish side rescued a 1-1 draw against the Red Devils in San Sebastian last week, with Joshua Zirkzee's opener being cancelled out by a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty.

This means that everything is still to play for in the return fixture at Old Trafford, with both sides sure to fancy their chances of qualifying for the last eight. However, it has been revealed that Sociedad will be without one young talent who is a full international for his country.

Related Man Utd v Real Sociedad Starting Lineups for Europa League Match Amid Mount Update Man Utd and Real Sociedad will go head-to-head in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 clash at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Arsen Zakharyan Blocked From Entering the UK

The attacking midfielder will not be a part of Real Sociedad's squad

According to a report from El Diario, as per the Sun, Russian international Arsen Zakharyan has been denied a visa and will therefore not be part of Sociedad's squad to face United as he cannot enter the country. It has been claimed that the 21-year-old did initially travel with the team, but was left stranded in France with a teammate while the club attempted to solve the issue.

The teammate in question is alleged to have been Hamari Traore, who was also awaiting a visa. However, the right-back, who has yet to make an appearance in the competition, joined up with the rest of the squad having had his application granted.

21-year-old Zakharyan, who made his first of eight international caps in 2021, has already had to endure an incredibly difficult season, having been kept out of action by multiple injuries. In all competitions, he has played just four times, including one appearance in Europe where he bagged an assist during a seven-minute cameo against FC Midtjylland, a game that Sociedad won 5-2.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zakharyan has never played a game against an English club.

The Russian was not included in the squad for the first leg, but was in line to at least be part of Imanol Alguacil's plans for Thursday's game. It is another bitter blow for the La Liga side, who are also without Luka Sucic through injury, as revealed by their manager ahead of kick-off.

Related Man Utd Add 'Unstoppable' Teenager to Squad for Real Sociedad Man Utd have added an 'unstoppable' teenager to their Europa League squad ahead of a clash with Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 13/03/2025.